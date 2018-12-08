Today’s Birthday (12/08/18). Create dreams worth realizing this year. Penny-pinching pays off. Discover something new about health, fitness and labors. Extra winter cash flow influences your next adventure. Next summer’s profits expand your shared accounts, before you reach a financial turning point. Nature, sweetness and love feed your spirit.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Follow a professional opportunity for long-lasting benefits. Fulfill a fantasy. Angels guide your actions. Stick close to the basic structure. Experience pays.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your travels and studies take you farther through tomorrow. Discover unexpected beauty. The completion of a difficult project opens time for something more fun.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Take care of financial responsibilities. Find clever solutions for the budget. Collaborate for mutual gain. It’s a good time to talk about money. Make long-term agreements.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your collaboration blossoms. Coordinate efforts to save time and resources. Make plans and strategies for the future. Self-discipline contributes to your shared goal.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discipline with your work, health and fitness pays off over the next few days. Long-lasting positive results are possible. Follow rules and instructions carefully.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Visualize immense success with a matter of heart and purpose. You have fabulous emotional support. Things fall together. Love inspires you. Pledge your heart.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home improvements today and tomorrow provide lasting value. Beautify your place for an upcoming gathering. Cook up something delicious with family and friends.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Communication and creativity flower today and tomorrow. Write, express and share your story. Make bargains, deals and sign contracts. Connect and share.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Disciplined efforts pay off in extra loot over the next few days. Good news comes from far away. New income sources lie within reach.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take charge, and you can really make things happen. Actions taken now have long-term benefits. Use your power, talents and confidence for good.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Savor a pensive phase. Get into thoughtful planning mode. Lay low, and consider long-term goals and dreams. Remember what’s really important.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Social interactions provide long-lasting value today and tomorrow. Enjoy gatherings, meetings and community connection. Collaborate to get farther. Share laughter and clever ideas with friends.
Celebrity birthdays: Flutist James Galway is 79. Singer Jerry Butler is 79. Pop musician Bobby Elliott (The Hollies) is 77. Actress Kim Basinger is 65. Rock musician Warren Cuccurullo is 62. Rock musician Phil Collen (Def Leppard) is 61. Country singer Marty Raybon is 59. Political commentator Ann Coulter is 57. Rock musician Marty Friedman is 56. Actor Wendell Pierce is 55. Actress Teri Hatcher is 54. Actor David Harewood is 53. Singer Sinead O’Connor (AKA Shuhada’ Davitt) is 52. Actor Matthew Laborteaux is 52. Rock musician Ryan Newell (Sister Hazel) is 46. Actor Dominic Monaghan is 42. Actor Ian Somerhalder is 40. Pop singer Ingrid Michaelson is 39. R&B singer Chrisette Michele is 36. Actress Hannah Ware is 36. Country singer Sam Hunt is 34. Rock singer-actress Kate Voegele is 32. Christian rock musician Jen Ledger (Skillet) is 29. Actress Wallis Currie-Wood is 27. Actress AnnaSophia Robb is 25.
Thought for Today: “The unknown is what it is. And to be frightened of it is what sends everybody scurrying around chasing dreams, illusions, wars, peace, love, hate, all that. Unknown is what it is. Accept that it’s unknown and it’s plain sailing.” — John Lennon (1940-1980)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.