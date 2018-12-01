Today’s Birthday (12/01/18). Your spirit soars to new heights this year. Discipline with money pays with interest. Manage work, fitness and health surprises. Financial breakthroughs sparkle this winter before new journeys tempt. Family assets rise this summer, leading to changes with your own income. Discover hidden passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Financial planning generates results over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Make future plans with partners, especially today and tomorrow. Expand your territory.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Tight collaboration flowers. A partnership thrives over three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Schedule carefully to manage work, fitness and health for the next two days.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your work flowers, with Mercury in Scorpio. Communication benefits your health, fitness and energy. Streamline procedures. Prioritize relaxation, romance and family fun today and tomorrow.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Romance sparks in conversation. Flirtation and witty banter come easily, with Mercury in Scorpio for three weeks. You’re especially creative. Beautify your love nest.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get expert advice on home renovations, with Mercury in Scorpio. Research solutions, schedule and budget them. You can learn what’s needed. Ask questions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Write, perform and create a masterwork. Creativity and communication channels flow with ease, with Mercury in Scorpio. Find additional revenue over two days.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Make lucrative deals, with Mercury in Scorpio for three weeks. Profit through communications. You’re powerful and confident for the next few days. Take charge.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creative self-expression flowers, with Mercury in your sign for about three weeks. Reinvent and share your vision. Dream, plan and create, especially today and tomorrow.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Prioritize completion over three weeks, with Mercury in Scorpio. Communicate with your inner muse. Enjoy community gatherings through tomorrow. Have fun with friends.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Team communications strengthen, with Mercury in Scorpio. A professional challenge has your attention over the next few days. Get support from your network.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Plan your next professional move. Your career benefits through communication, with Mercury in Scorpio. Focus on study and research for a few days. Travel delights.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Travel and discovery beckons, with Mercury in Scorpio. Plan your next adventure. Discuss logistics and make reservations. Manage budgets and finances through tomorrow.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor-director Woody Allen is 83. Singer Dianne Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 79. Rock singer-musician Eric Bloom (Blue Oyster Cult) is 74. Rock musician John Densmore (The Doors) is 74. Actress-singer Bette Midler is 73. Singer Gilbert O’Sullivan is 72. Former child actor Keith Thibodeaux (TV: “I Love Lucy”) is 68. Actor Treat Williams is 67. Country singer Kim Richey is 62. Actress Charlene Tilton is 60. Actress-model Carol Alt is 58. Actor Jeremy Northam is 57. Actress Golden Brooks is 48. Actress-comedian Sarah Silverman is 48. Singer Sarah Masen is 43. Rock musician Brad Delson (Linkin Park) is 41. Rock/Christian music singer-songwriter Mat Kearney is 40. Actor Riz Ahmed (Film: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) is 36. Actor Charles Michael Davis is 34. R&B singer-actress Janelle Monae is 33. Actress Zoe Kravitz is 30. Actor Jackson Nicoll is 15.
Thought for Today: “The only people who attain power are those who crave it.” — Erich Kastner, German author and poet (1899-1974)
