Today’s Birthday (12/15/18). Develop inspiring long-range plans this year. Steady actions realize your dreams. Make discoveries with health, fitness and creative work. Extra winter silver inspires mind-expanding cultural discovery. Family or team funds grow next summer, before a financial twist redirects you. Listen to your heart and spirit.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Personal matters have your focus. Articulate your desired results, and edit for clarity. Listen to your feelings before launching into something. Use your intuition.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Slow down, and reconsider the situation. A barrier blocks the path. Strategize while you wait for developments. Organize. Draw what you need from reserves.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Social opportunities could interfere with your existing responsibilities. Resist the temptation to drop things out. A teammate may depend on you. Schedule carefully.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A professional objective is within sight. Figure out what’s needed. Talk with trusted advisors. Let go of excess baggage, and make your move.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get into an expansion phase. Plan your route before dashing off; check traffic and conditions. Connect, discuss and share in an exciting discovery.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take care of business. Organize financial accounts and files, budgets and invoices. Review insurance or legal matters. Contribute to raise the value of shared resources.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discover your partner anew in conversation. Listen for areas of shared interest, passion and talents. Do what you said you’d do. Cooperate and collaborate.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Slow to avoid accidents. Practice your physical routines without rushing. Reschedule tasks that can wait. The excellent work you’re doing reflects you well. Prioritize health.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially lucky in love today and tomorrow. Take things slow and easy. Add romantic touches to your next gathering. Dress to impress.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Settle into domestic comforts. Make home repairs and improvements. Household chores, organization and renovation keep family systems flowing. Share something delicious together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Get the word out. Old assumptions may get challenged. Try on new ideas and views. Research, investigate and share. Tell illuminating stories for a good cause.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — The next two days can be good for business. Focus on sales and marketing. Send invoices, and track budgets. Now you’re really cooking.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor-comedian Tim Conway is 85. Singer Cindy Birdsong (The Supremes) is 79. Rock musician Dave Clark (The Dave Clark Five) is 76. Rock musician Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge) is 72. Actor Don Johnson is 69. Actress Melanie Chartoff is 68. Movie director Julie Taymor is 66. Movie director Alex Cox is 64. Actor Justin Ross is 64. Rock musician Paul Simonon (The Clash) is 63. Movie director John Lee Hancock is 62. Actress Helen Slater is 55. Actor Paul Kaye (TV: “Game of Thrones”) is 54. Actress Molly Price is 53. Actor Garrett Wang is 50. Actor Michael Shanks is 48. Actor Stuart Townsend is 46. Figure skater Surya Bonaly is 45. Actor Geoff Stults is 42. Actor Adam Brody is 39. Actress Michelle Dockery is 37. Actor George O. Gore II is 36. Actress Camilla Luddington is 35. Rock musician Alana Haim is 27. Actress Maude Apatow is 21. Actress Stefania Owen is 21.
Thought for Today: “Silence is more musical than any song.” — Christina Rossetti, British poet (1830-1874)
