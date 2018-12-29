Today’s Birthday (12/29/18). Friendship and teamwork flourish this year. Play your piece with heart and focus. Discover spontaneous romance. Step into new leadership this winter, before resolving changes with shared money. Romance and partnership grows next summer, inspiring valuable self-reflection. You’re stronger and happier together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Discover a structural problem with a collaboration. Keep your agreements with your partner. Show up on time. Handle immediate urgencies, and postpone the rest.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — A formidable barrier blocks the path with your physical efforts. Slow the action to avoid accidents. You can see what wasn’t working. Stick to practiced moves.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Chaos could disrupt your romantic plans. Confusion reigns. Collaborate with someone who sees your blind spot. Take care of practical priorities together. Clean a mess.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 5 — Discover a domestic mess. Stay cool despite distractions, chaos or misunderstandings. Clean, clear clutter and make repairs. Act quickly to avoid greater expense.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — You may learn more than you wanted to know. Work could interfere with play. Keep or change your agreements to adapt. Gather information. Review instructions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Things may not go as planned financially. Don’t rush into anything. Review budgets before committing. Navigate a confusing situation. Wait to see what develops.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — You can’t do everything by yourself. Proceed with caution or risk breakage. Go for clarity. Avoid harsh words. Old assumptions get challenged. Use your good sense.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 5 — Find a quiet place to avoid overstimulation. Hide out, if necessary. Inhibit your natural generosity. Don’t believe everything you hear. Maintain a mystery.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to changes with a group project. Listen to opinions outside your own bubble. Get expert feedback. Support your team. Keep calm, and carry on.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — A professional project faces structural breakdowns. Postpone less urgent tasks. Make no assumptions. Don’t lose precious time on false hope. Keep your temper. Show leadership.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Follow the path before you. Take it slowly to avoid misunderstandings or getting lost. Don’t get burned on a scam or gimmick. Costs can vary widely.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 5 — Resist the temptation to overspend. Contribute for shared benefit. Get advice from a trusted elder. You’re in the eye of a storm. Collaborate respectfully.
Thought for Today: “If a child is to keep alive his inborn sense of wonder, he needs the companionship of at least one adult who can share it, rediscovering with him the joy, excitement and mystery of the world we live in.” — Rachel Carson, American biologist (1907-1964)
Celebrity birthdays: Country singer Rose Lee Maphis is 96. Actress Inga Swenson is 86. ABC newscaster Tom Jarriel is 84. Actress Barbara Steele is 81. Actor Jon Voight is 80. Country singer Ed Bruce is 79. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 72. Actor Ted Danson is 71. inger-actress Yvonne Elliman is 67. Actress Patricia Clarkson is 59. Comedian Paula Poundstone is 59. Rock singer Dexter Holland (The Offspring) is 53. Actor-comedian Mystro Clark is 52. Actor Jason Gould is 52. Movie director Lilly Wachowski is 51. Actress Jennifer Ehle is 49. Actor Patrick Fischler is 49. Rock singer-musician Glen Phillips is 48. Actor Kevin Weisman is 48. Actor Jude Law is 46. Actor Mekhi Phifer is 44. Actor Diego Luna is 39. Actress Alison Brie is 36. Country singer Jessica Andrews is 35. Actress Jane Levy is 29. Singer-actor-dancer Ross Lynch is 23. Rock musician Danny Wagner is 20.
