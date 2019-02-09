Today’s Birthday (02/09/19). Pull together to triumph this year. Nurture and tend seeds for the future. Household surprises can be expected. Summer vitality provokes a quieter rest period. Peaceful introspection this winter leads you to adapt to a physical challenge. Put your heart into a collaborative effort.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — A structural problem could interrupt a personal project. A friend may get through where you can’t. Draw upon hidden resources. A long shot pays off.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Balance emotion and reason. Keep a low profile. Peaceful privacy encourages productivity. Sort, file and put things away. Make plans and preparations for what’s ahead.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Participate in groups and on committees. Share what you’re learning with friends. Routines could get interrupted. Avoid risky business, and stick to practical objectives.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional responsibilities have your attention. Don’t stir up jealousies. Get supplies locally. Measure thrice, and cut once. Get the job done, and clean later.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Spontaneous escapades could provide unexpected delights. Follow an educated hunch. Outdoor diversions enchant. It’s OK to get dirty. Luxuriate with soap and hot water.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Chaos and disorganization could disrupt your finances. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity for profit. Don’t rush blindly into anything. Follow a wise relation’s advice.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A partner feels compelled to advise you. Keep your sense of humor. Old assumptions get challenged. Avoid confrontations, especially with authorities. Help another to understand.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Keep practicing to strengthen foundational support. Hold yourself to high standards. Stifle rebellious tendencies for now. Nurture health with good food, exercise and rest.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Someone nearby sure looks good. Things may not go as planned. Unexpected complications could arise. You can solve a puzzle. You’re especially inventive and creative.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Enjoy domestic comforts with your inner circle. Tempers could spark; keep things simple. Listen to your intuition. A brilliant insight shatters an illusion.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Summarize what you’re learning into simple language. Keep your cool, and maintain your advantage. Use your creative skills. Share your new tricks.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your work is in demand. Accept another income opportunity. Every little bit counts. Share what you’re up to. Friends help you make a valuable connection.
Celebrity birthdays: Television journalist Roger Mudd is 91.Actress Janet Suzman is 80. Nobel Prize-winning author J.M. Coetzee is 79. Actress-politician Sheila James Kuehl (TV: “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”) is 78. Singer-songwriter Carole King is 77. Actor Joe Pesci is 76. Singer Barbara Lewis is 76. Author Alice Walker is 75. Actress Mia Farrow is 74. Former Sen. Jim Webb, D-Va., is 73. Singer Joe Ely is 72. Actress Judith Light is 70. Rhythm-and-blues musician Dennis “DT” Thomas (Kool & the Gang) is 68. Actor Charles Shaughnessy is 64. Actor Ed Amatrudo is 63. Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is 62. Jazz musician Steve Wilson is 58. Country singer Travis Tritt is 56. Actress Julie Warner is 54. Country singer Danni Leigh is 49. Actress Sharon Case is 48. Actor Jason George is 47. Actress Amber Valletta is 45. Actor-producer Charlie Day is 43. Rock singer Chad Wolf (Carolina Liar) is 43. Actor A.J. Buckley is 42. Rock musician Richard On (O.A.R.) is 40. Actress Ziyi Zhang is 40. Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Irina Slutskaya is 40. Actor Tom Hiddleston is 38. Actor David Gallagher is 34. Actor Michael B. Jordan is 32. Actress Rose Leslie is 32. Actress Marina Malota is 31. Actress Camille Winbush is 29. Actor Jimmy Bennett is 23. Actor Evan Roe (TV: “Madam Secretary”) is 19.
Thought for Today: “The man who has eaten enough will never believe a hungry one.” — Albanian proverb
