Today’s Birthday (02/02/19). Together, you’re a powerful force this year. Benefits rise with thorough planning and coordination. Unplanned domestic matters arise. Get physical this summer, before a peaceful rest phase. Winter realizations lead to a shift in physical activities. All for one, and one for all.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take new professional territory. Keep your cool, and make detailed plans to advance without controversy. You have everything you need. Get help building your dream.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Deviations and diversions line the road. Distractions abound. Don’t get rushed into splurging on a whim. Stop and smell the roses in your own garden.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate plans and budgets with your partner to avoid waste. Traffic and delays could frustrate. Slow down, and take care of business together. Prepare invoices.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate with a partner to minimize fuss and effort. Don’t take action yet. Love strikes when least expected. Discover a fascinating plot twist.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Changes and confusion could stress you. Things may be in a state of flux. Draw upon hidden resources. Stick to practiced routines, and prioritize health.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Passions are in high gear. Look before you leap! Wait for developments. Impulsive actions can fall flat. Consider that you don’t have the full picture. Stay gracious.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Plan home improvements in detail before committing time or money. Clear clutter and clean domestic messes. Test colors in advance. Less is more.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Stay objective in a tense situation. Listening is more powerful than speaking. Resist jumping to conclusions. Remain open to suggestions. Investigate a fascinating attraction.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Develop profitable ideas. Try not to break anything. You don’t have to tell everyone everything. Avoid impulsive spending. You can get what you need.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Try a different power tactic. Make a personal change, but watch for hidden complications. Make plans for action later. Get your partner on board with your plan.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 5 — Postpone overstimulating activities. Wait for a better time to push ahead. Rest and recharge instead. Save money, and lay low. Peaceful reflection provides fruitful results.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Your team is especially hot. Success arises through diversity of perspective. Avoid distractions. Coordinate your wider view together. Keep everyone in the loop.
Celebrity birthdays: Former French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing is 93. Comedian Tom Smothers is 82. Rock singer-guitarist Graham Nash is 77. Television executive Barry Diller is 77. Actor Bo Hopkins is 75. Country singer Howard Bellamy (The Bellamy Brothers) is 73. TV chef Ina Garten is 71. Actor Jack McGee is 70. Actor Brent Spiner is 70. Rock musician Ross Valory (Journey) is 70. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is 67. The former president of South Korea, Park Geun-hye, is 67. Model Christie Brinkley is 65. Actor Michael Talbott is 64. Actress Kim Zimmer is 64. Actor Michael T. Weiss is 57. Actor-comedian Adam Ferrara is 53. Rock musician Robert DeLeo (Army of Anyone; Stone Temple Pilots) is 53. Actress Jennifer Westfeldt is 49. Rock musician Ben Mize is 48. Rapper T-Mo is 47. Actress Marissa Jaret Winokur is 46. Actress Lori Beth Denberg is 43. Rock musician Jesse Siebenberg (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 43. Singer Shakira is 42. Actor Rich Sommer is 41. Country singer Blaine Larsen is 33. Actress Zosia Mamet is 31.
Thought for Today: “History teaches us that men and nations behave wisely once they have exhausted all other alternatives.” — Abba Eban (1915-2002)
