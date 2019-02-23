Today's Birthday (02/23/19). Your professional status is on the rise this year. Community participation multiplies benefits. Adapt to surprising news. Summer romance flowers, supporting you through community changes. Work with friends for a shared win next winter, before changing perspectives in love, fun and passion. Put heart into your work and home.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Study ways to grow your shared account balances. Get the word out about a passion project. Someone gets inspired. The facts you need can be found. Someone teaches you a new trick.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Everything is coming together. Dreams, communications and physical actions align. Actions taken now produce long-term benefit. You and a partner are on the same wavelength.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- The pace quickens. Disciplined, steady action produces satisfying results, especially with physical fitness and exercise. Your energy is on the rise. Prepare and practice.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- The next two days are reserved for fun. Love and romance arise naturally. Talk about dreams, visions and intentions. Someone finds you especially charming.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Family and home have your focus. Domestic dreams are within reach. Make a long-desired improvement. Talk about how you would love things to be.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Words flow with ease. Get into a super productive and creative phase. Promote your message, and it takes flight. Motivate and inspire others to contribute.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- The cash flow spigot increases velocity. Invest for the future. Take action to protect what you love. The excellent work you're doing reflects you well.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Use your power responsibly. A personal dream appears within view. Grab a golden opportunity for something you've always wanted. Express your creative vision.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Your team is on fire! Follow a hunch for long-term gain. Share what you're learning. Take advantage of a lucky break. Make your move together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Clean up and organize things. Peaceful privacy restores your energy. You're especially sensitive and intuitive. Process emotions and feelings. Adapt to new circumstances.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- A professional opportunity with long-term potential appears. It might be a dream job. Figure out how to advance. Use your persuasive charms. Ace the test.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Embark on an adventure. Realize a travel or study dream. Conditions favor expansion and exploration, whether long distance or in your own backyard.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor Peter Fonda is 79. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff is 76. Author John Sandford is 75. Country-rock musician Rusty Young is 73. Actress Patricia Richardson is 68. Former NFL player Ed "Too Tall" Jones is 68. Rock musician Brad Whitford (Aerosmith) is 67. Singer Howard Jones is 64. Rock musician Michael Wilton (Queensryche) is 57. Country singer Dusty Drake is 55. Actress Kristin Davis is 54. Tennis player Helena Sukova is 54. Actor Marc Price is 51. TV personality/businessman Daymond John (TV: "Shark Tank") is 50. Actress Niecy Nash is 49. Rock musician Jeff Beres (Sister Hazel) is 48. Country singer Steve Holy is 47. Rock musician Lasse Johansson (The Cardigans) is 46. Film and theater composer Robert Lopez is 44. Actress Kelly Macdonald is 43. Rapper Residente (Calle 13) is 41. Actor Josh Gad is 38. Actress Emily Blunt is 36. Actor Aziz Ansari is 36. Actor Tye White (TV: "Greenleaf") is 33. Actress Dakota Fanning is 25.
Thought for Today: "The essential conditions of everything you do must be choice, love, passion." — Nadia Boulanger, French composer and teacher (1887-1979)
