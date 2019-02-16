Today’s Birthday (02/16/19). Fortune flows through strong community connections this year. Plan and coordinate your moves for greatest impact. Summer brings physical energy to your work before a period of private planning. Find fresh winter inspiration that benefits your health and work. Your friends are your secret power.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Structural malfunctions could create a mess at home. Fix something before it breaks. Consider long-term impacts, and invest in quality materials. Prioritize family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Communications could misfire or backfire. Slow down, and think things through before you speak. Consider long-term consequences of your words. It’s OK to be quiet too.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Unexpected expenses or budget gaps could pre-empt your spending plans. Carefully monitor the situation. Stick to facts. Hold out for the best deal.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your personal plans may not go as imagined. Breakdowns or delays could slow the action. Watch for changes in plans. Avoid controversy and recharge.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Choose private over public engagements. Pass on an expensive outing. Peace and quiet suit your mood. Sort and organize. Clean up a mess.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning. You may discover the limitations of a group effort. Not everyone sees things the same way. Avoid saying what you’d later regret.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Do more research before advancing a professional idea. Listen to your team’s considerations. Don’t test the limits now. Avoid a conflict of interests.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Take a break along your journey. It’s not a great time for travel. Study your options, and avoid a pitfall. Structural barriers block the path.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Think of someone who needs you. Make inroads quietly. Anticipate resistance, and take a time out when needed. Share resources and support with a partner.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Pay extra attention to your partner to avoid miscommunications that could fester into arguments. Listen generously. Forgiveness is divine. Support each other.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Better safe than sorry. Slow to avoid accidents. Anticipate some resistance. Cutting corners costs you. Avoid distractions, overextending and overindulging. Nurture your health.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Have patience with someone you love. Avoid another’s argument. Words may not come out as planned. Family comes first. Provide an open heart.
Celebrity birthdays: Jazz/pop singer-actress Peggy King is 89. Actor Jeremy Bulloch is 74. Actor William Katt is 68. Actor LeVar Burton is 62. Actor-rapper Ice-T is 61. Actress Lisa Loring is 61. International Tennis Hall of Famer John McEnroe is 60. Rock musician Andy Taylor is 58. Rock musician Dave Lombardo (Slayer) is 54. Actress Sarah Clarke is 48. Olympic gold medal runner Cathy Freeman is 46. Actor Mahershala Ali is 45. Singer Sam Salter is 44. Electronic dance music artist Bassnectar is 41. Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 37. Actress Chloe Wepper is 33. Pop-rock singer Ryan Follese (Hot Chelle Rae) is 32. Rock musician Danielle Haim is 30. Actress Elizabeth Olsen is 30. Actor Mike Weinberg is 26.
Thought for Today: “There are two kinds of man: the ones who make history and the ones who endure it.” — Camilo Jose Cela, Nobel Prize-winning Spanish author (1916-2002)
