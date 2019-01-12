Today’s Birthday (01/12/19). Set this year to come up with your long-term vision and purpose. Self-discipline pays off exponentially. Allow for romantic interruptions. A financial challenge this winter motivates strengthening your collaboration. Summer personal awakenings lead to new power and confidence. What do you really want?
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Focus on what you love. A personal dream is within reach. You can get what you’re willing to go for. Assert your will and intention. Push forward!
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Reflect on long-range plans. How would you love things to go? Open the door to the future by imagining it. Articulate your vision.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Your team is especially hot. Actions taken now have long-term impact. The line blurs between friends and family. Push ahead for victory.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Grab a lucrative opportunity to grow your status and influence. Arrange connections ahead of time. Use your persuasive arts and charms. Angels guide your actions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adventure calls. Discover spectacular beauty. Make a fascinating discovery. Get outside and ramble around with someone special. Get your heart beating. Explore and investigate.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Beneficial financial opportunities demand quick action. Call on your partner for support. Pick up the pace, and share responsibilities. Decisive moves can succeed.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take action for love. Extend an enticing invitation. Let your partner know how you feel. Passion inspires your moves. Share your love and appreciation.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Go for excellence. Your physical performance seems energized. Push to expand your boundaries. Put your heart into your actions. Synchronicity results from powerful practice.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Allow yourself to sink into enchantment. Someone charming has stolen your heart. Take action to prove your love. Moves made now can lead to victory.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — A family adventure can get especially lovely and fun. Provide delicious treats and creature comforts. A matter of heart inspires you to take action.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Write, craft and paint your masterpiece. Your creative actions flower. Put your thoughts into words. Set the music, and edit video. Issue media releases and promotions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — A profitable opportunity is ripe for the taking. Quick action gets rewarded. Make your move, and reap the bounty. Put your back into a lucrative endeavor.
Celebrity birthdays: The Amazing Kreskin is 84. Country singer William Lee Golden (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 80. Actor Anthony Andrews is 71. Movie director Wayne Wang is 70. Actress Kirstie Alley is 68. Political commentator Rush Limbaugh is 68. Legal affairs blogger Ann Althouse is 68. Writer Walter Mosley is 67. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 67. Radio-TV personality Howard Stern is 65. Writer-producer-director John Lasseter is 62. Broadcast journalist Christiane Amanpour is 61. Actor Oliver Platt is 59. Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is 59. Entrepreneur Jeff Bezos is 55. Rock singer Rob Zombie is 54. Actor Olivier Martinez is 53. Rapper TBird (B-Rock and the Bizz) is 52. Model Vendela is 52. Actress Farrah Forke is 51. Actress Rachael Harris is 51. Rock singer Zack de la Rocha is 49. Rapper Raekwon (Wu Tang Clan) is 49. Singer Dan Haseltine (Jars of Clay) is 46. Rock musician Matt Wong (Reel Big Fish) is 46. Singer Melanie Chisholm (Spice Girls) is 45. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 41. Actress Cynthia Addai-Robinson is 39. Rhythm-and-blues singer Amerie is 39. Actress Issa Rae is 34. Actress Naya Rivera is 32. Actor Will Rothhaar is 32. Actor Andrew Lawrence is 31. Rock singer ZAYN is 26. Pop/soul singer Ella Henderson (TV: “The X Factor”) is 23.
Thought for Today: “Censorship ends in logical completeness when nobody is allowed to read any books except the books that nobody reads.” — George Bernard Shaw, Irish playwright (1856-1950)
