Today’s Birthday (01/19/19). Fortune flows through well-planned channels this year. Discipline and determination fulfill a personal dream. Discover breathtaking beauty. Take a new direction with shared accounts this winter, as a partnership blossoms. Summer introspection and insights lead you to take leadership. Imagine the celebration after accomplishing your vision.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Stick close to home. Postpone important actions, and finish preparations. Reinforce practical infrastructure. You may feel shy or quiet. Avoid controversy or fussing.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Investigate and research. You’re learning something fascinating. Write down what you’re finding out. Wait for better conditions to launch. Edit and polish meticulously.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Expect distractions and disruptions. Try not to be frustrated. Stick to the budget, despite temptation to overspend. Keep track of what’s coming in and going out.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Things may not go as planned. Don’t try to force an outcome. Let things develop naturally. Self-discipline serves you well. Envision perfection and adapt for changes.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow down, and contemplate where you’re going and where you’ve been. Changes cause confusion. Imagine how you would like things to go. Craft your plans.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Schedule time with friends. Stay flexible as plans may shift. Envision and imagine. A creative undercurrent flavors your gathering. Dream up something exciting.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re attracting the attention of someone you respect professionally. Prepare and practice. Wait for a barrier to pass. Careful planning allows for excellence.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take your show on the road, at least metaphorically. Traffic delays interrupt the flow. Stay objective in a tense situation. Study other points of view.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — A lack of funds would threaten your plans. Focus on finances, despite delays or obstacles. Work with a partner to keep cash flow steady.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Compromise to work things out with help from a partner. Have patience with unexpected surprises. Postpone what you can. Things don’t go as planned.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — The pace is picking up. Focus on your work despite changes to the status quo. Cutting corners would cost you. Finesse works better than brute force.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 5 — Savor private time with family and your sweetie. Extra patience serves you well when tempers get short. Choose your battles. Prioritize love, fun and relaxation.
Celebrity birthdays: Former U.N. Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar is 99. Actress Tippi Hedren is 89. Former PBS newsman Robert MacNeil is 88. Movie director Richard Lester is 87. Actor-singer Michael Crawford is 77. Actress Shelley Fabares is 75. Country singer Dolly Parton is 73. Former ABC newswoman Ann Compton is 72. TV chef Paula Deen is 72. Rock singer Martha Davis is 68. Singer Dewey Bunnell (America) is 67. Actor Desi Arnaz Jr. is 66. Actress Katey Sagal is 65. Comedian Paul Rodriguez is 64. Conductor Sir Simon Rattle is 64. Reggae musician Mickey Virtue (UB40) is 62. Rock musician Jeff Pilson (Foreigner) is 61. Actor Paul McCrane is 58. Actor William Ragsdale is 58. Basketball coach Jeff Van Gundy is 57. International Tennis Hall of Famer Stefan Edberg is 53. Rock singer Whitfield Crane (Ugly Kid Joe) is 51. Singer Trey Lorenz is 50. Actor Shawn Wayans is 48. Rock singer-musician John Wozniak (Marcy Playground) is 48. Actress Drea de Matteo is 47. Comedian-impressionist Frank Caliendo is 45. Actor Drew Powell is 43. Actress Marsha Thomason is 43. Actress Bitsie Tulloch is 38. Actress Jodie Sweetin is 37. Movie director Damien Chazelle is 34. Actress Shaunette Renee Wilson is 29. Actor Logan Lerman is 27. Olympic gold medal gymnast Shawn Johnson is 27. Rapper Taylor Bennett is 23. Actress Lidya Jewett is 12.
Thought for Today: “Life is a foreign language; all men mispronounce it.” — Christopher Darlington Morley, American journalist (1890-1957)
