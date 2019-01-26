Today’s Birthday (01/26/19). Friends are your power source this year. Disciplined plans and preparation allow for victory. Expect domestic repairs. Winter shifts refocus a partnership. Your summer moves win acclaim, leading to a recuperative and introspective phase. Discover fresh insight, inspiration and motivation next winter. Share your love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Tend to shared finances through tomorrow. Adjust the budget for conditions. You can see what your partner needs. Support each other for common gain.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate with partners, and share resources. Avoid controversy or stepping on anyone’s toes. Make bargains and deals. Satisfying results are possible.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Get expert support with your work, health and fitness. Nurture your energy with steady practices and good food. Try new tricks to grow stronger.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize fun and romance. Hang out with beloved people. Someone pulls you in like a bee to honey. Learn from another’s view. Discover sweetness.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — The gentle approach works best at home. Family matters have your focus. Find an inexpensive solution without controversy. Relax, and nurture each other.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially clever. You can learn whatever you need. Study with an experienced guide or teacher. Find creative ways to express your views.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Compute expenses, and keep generating income. Send invoices and pay bills. File documents carefully to avoid financial mistakes. Positive flow is possible.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Use your power responsibly. Don’t tromp on anyone; maintain your humility and a sense of humor. Provide generous leadership for a personal cause.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Concentrate on cleanup and organization. Consider options and plans as you sort and organize. Complete projects, and put away materials. Handle final details.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Confer with friends, colleagues and allies. Participate in group projects. Your team supports high performance. Provide your piece of the puzzle.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Consider new professional projects and options. Begin a testing phase to refine your direction. Compete for more responsibilities, influence and status. Victory is possible.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Investigate options and destinations. Get expert instruction. Classes and educational exploration engage you for growth and development. Practice what you’re learning.
Celebrity birthdays: Cartoonist Jules Feiffer is 90. Sportscaster-actor Bob Uecker is 84. Actor Scott Glenn is 80. Singer Jean Knight is 76. Activist Angela Davis is 75. Actor Richard Portnow is 72. Rock musician Corky Laing (Mountain) is 71. Actor David Strathairn is 70. Producer-director Mimi Leder is 67. Alt-country singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams is 66. Rock singer-musician Eddie Van Halen is 64. Reggae musician Norman Hassan (UB40) is 61. Actress-comedian-talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is 61. Rock musician Charlie Gillingham (Counting Crows) is 59. Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky is 58. Musician Andrew Ridgeley is 56. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jazzie B. (Soul II Soul) is 56. Actor Paul Johansson is 55. Director Lenny Abrahamson is 53. Actor Bryan Callen is 52. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is 49. Actor Nate Mooney is 47. Actress Jennifer Crystal is 46. Rock musician Chris Hesse (Hoobastank) is 45. Actor Gilles Marini is 43. Gospel singer Tye Tribbett is 43. NBA player Vince Carter is 42. Actress Sarah Rue is 41. Actor Colin O’Donoghue is 38. Country musician Michael Martin (Marshall Dyllon) is 36.
Thought for Today: “My experience of the world is that things left to themselves don’t get right.” — T.H. Huxley, English biologist and author (1825-1895)
