Today's Birthday (01/05/19). Envision 10-year plans this year. Your consistent action inspires others. Fall in love again. You're the star this winter, before a challenge for shared accounts. A collaboration gets hot this summer, leading to a shift in your personal image. Set the stage to realize your dream.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Discuss the possibilities. Today's Capricorn New Moon/solar eclipse benefits your career over six months. Ask for what you want. Reach out for a long-distance connection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Exploration ignites over the next six months. Studies, travel and investigation thrive with the New Moon/eclipse in Capricorn. Consider all possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Today's Capricorn New Moon/eclipse benefits shared finances over the next six months. A dream or fantasy seems within reach. Get budget approval before advancing.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Discover a deeper connection with your partner over six months. Your collaboration grows and flowers under this New Moon/solar eclipse in Capricorn. Follow your shared passion.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Physical power, health and vitality rises under the Capricorn New Moon/eclipse. Performance breakthroughs and energy surges propel you ahead. Aim for balance.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Passions spark under this romantic New Moon/eclipse. The object of your heart's desire seems within reach. Love flowers over the next six months.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Domestic dreams come true with imagination, soapy water and elbow grease. The Capricorn New Moon/eclipse inspires home renovation over six months. Prioritize family needs.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Tap into a creative surge. Expect intense learning over six months with this New Moon/eclipse. Write and illustrate your vision. Discuss ideas, and brainstorm solutions. Ask questions.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Dip your bucket into a lucrative stream over the next six months following the Capricorn New Moon/eclipse. Take advantage to catch some silver.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Ask for what you want. Enjoy extra power and confidence with today's New Moon/eclipse in your sign. Realize a personal dream.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 5 -- Make time to review, revise and plan over the next six months under the Capricorn New Moon. Peaceful productivity blooms. Meditate on the road ahead.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Meetings and gatherings get especially fruitful and productive, with the New Moon/eclipse in Capricorn. Collaboration arises naturally over six months. Share resources and ideas.
Celebrity birthdays: Former Vice President Walter F. Mondale is 91. Actor Robert Duvall is 88. Juan Carlos, former King of Spain, is 81. Singer-musician Athol Guy (The Seekers) is 79. Former talk show host Charlie Rose is 77. Actress-director Diane Keaton is 73. Actor Ted Lange is 71. Rock musician Chris Stein (Blondie) is 69. Former CIA Director George Tenet is 66. Actress Pamela Sue Martin is 66. Actor Clancy Brown is 60. Singer Iris Dement is 58. Actress Suzy Amis is 57. Actor Ricky Paull Goldin is 54. Actor Vinnie Jones is 54. Actor Joe Flanigan is 52. Dancer-choreographer Carrie Ann Inaba is 51. Rock musician Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens of the Stone Age) is 51. Actress Heather Paige Kent is 50. Rock singer Marilyn Manson is 50. Actor Shea Whigham is 50. Actor Bradley Cooper is 44. Actress January Jones is 41. Actress Brooklyn Sudano is 38. Actor Franz Drameh is 26.
Thought for Today: "It is the job that is never started that takes longest to finish." — J.R.R. Tolkien, English author (1892-1973)
