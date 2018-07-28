Today’s Birthday (07/28/18). Realize your dream home this year. Upgrade fitness routines. Your career takes an unexpected turn. Transformative new ideas inspire you this summer before changes with a partner lead to a personal power boost. Take your health and work to new levels this winter. Grow your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Wait for developments before taking group actions. Adapt to unexpected circumstances. Focus on clarifying team communications and forging strong bonds. Share resources and talents.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — A rise in status is possible. Consider the possibilities. Lay plans and outline actions. Wait for better conditions to launch. Make professional preparations.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Travels, adventures and academic explorations take wing. Hidden truths get revealed. Plan your route in detail, and launch later. Pack as lightly as possible.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Financial plans give you a sense of what’s probable and possible. Insights arise from reviewing the numbers. Persuade your partner.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Begin a new partnership phase. Clean up an old mess. Keep agreements. Brainstorm and collaborate. Take a creative tack. Make future plans together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Settle into new wellness and fitness routines. Let go of unhealthy habits and practices. Take time for yourself. Physical action builds energy over time.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Treat your heart with kindness and respect. Be gentle with yourself and others. Share appreciations for past love. Recognize admiration, respect and goodness.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to domestic changes. Avoid automatic reactions and emotional outbursts. Keep your focus on what’s possible, rather than current messes. Encourage positive action.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Good news comes from far away. Find encouragement for your new creative direction. Optimism generates positive results. Keep your objective in mind.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Stash your treasures. Your holdings are gaining in value. Cut non-essential spending and track cash flow to keep it positive. Simplify and budget for priorities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Let go of limiting stories about yourself. Why are you listening to that? Get out of your head and listen to someone who loves you.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 5 — Listen to your heart. Make plans and visions for a future that inspires you. Consider what makes your spirit happy. Schedule for more of that.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor Darryl Hickman is 87. Ballet dancer-choreographer Jacques d’Amboise is 84. Musical conductor Riccardo Muti is 77. Former Senator and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley is 75. “Garfield” creator Jim Davis is 73. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 72. Actress Linda Kelsey is 72. TV producer Dick Ebersol is 71. Actress Sally Struthers is 71. Actress Georgia Engel is 70. Rock musician Simon Kirke (Bad Company) is 69. Rock musician Steve Morse (Deep Purple) is 64. Former CBS anchorman Scott Pelley is 61. Alt-country-rock musician Marc Perlman is 57. Actor Michael Hayden is 55. Actress Lori Loughlin is 54. Jazz musician-producer Delfeayo Marsalis is 53. Former hockey player turned general manager Garth Snow is 49. Actress Elizabeth Berkley is 46. Singer Afroman is 44. Country musician Todd Anderson (Heartland) is 43. Rock singer Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach) is 42. Country singer Carly Goodwin is 37.
Actor Jon Michael Hill is 33. Actor Dustin Milligan is 33. Actor Nolan Gerard Funk is 32. Rapper Soulja Boy is 28. Pop/rock singer Cher Lloyd (TV: “The X Factor”) is 25.
Thought for Today: “It is impossible to write ancient history because we lack source materials, and impossible to write modern history because we have far too many.” — Charles Peguy, French poet and writer (1873-1914)
