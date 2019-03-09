Today’s Birthday (03/09/19). Your professional star is on the rise this year. Disciplined team coordination is your secret strength. Passion and creativity flower this summer, before community changes present new opportunities. A group win this winter leads to shifting creative or romantic perspectives. Share and connect for what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Watch out for financial tangles. Your head is full of ways to make money. A problem could develop; avoid risky business or volatility. Stick to basics.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re making a good impression. Advance in an unexpected surge for a personal goal. Check your course, and then full speed ahead. Follow rules carefully.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Clarify your direction. Review plans and adapt them to a sense of purpose or mission. Look at a situation from a higher perspective.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your team comes to your rescue before things get awkward. Stay gracious publicly, despite unpredictable circumstances. Make plans, and adapt them on the fly.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — A professional test has your focus. Assess your workload and responsibilities. Delegate or postpone what you can. Reschedule to take advantage of positive conditions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Study your options. Distant cultures call to you. Research another view to your subject. Get an expert opinion. Consult someone who has gone where you’re going.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Gather in a windfall harvest. Contribute for shared benefit. Prioritize practicalities. Collaborate with someone who sees your blind spot, especially where money is concerned.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Disciplined teamwork leads to a win. Coordinate roles and responsibilities with your partner. Keep agreements, even under tight deadlines. Together, you can score.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Energize your activities. Keep what you’re doing that works. Get moving, and get that heart pumping! A busy schedule requires a quicker pace.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Have fun with people you love. One good friend leads to another. Make an excellent connection with someone new. Relax, and enjoy family time.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Get into a practical domestic phase. Conserve resources and energy by laying low and sticking close to home. Find an incredible bargain to improve your place.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Apply your cleverness and skill with words to a communications puzzle. Look at the situation from another perspective. Do the research. Write up your discoveries.
Celebrity birthdays: Former Sen. James L. Buckley, Conservative-N.Y., is 96. Singer Lloyd Price is 86. Actress Joyce Van Patten is 85. Country singer Mickey Gilley is 83. Actress Trish Van Devere is 78. Singer-musician John Cale (The Velvet Underground) is 77. Singer Mark Lindsay (Paul Revere and the Raiders) is 77. Former ABC anchorman Charles Gibson is 76. Rock musician Robin Trower is 74. Singer Jeffrey Osborne is 71. Country musician Jimmie Fadden (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 71. Actress Jaime Lyn Bauer is 70. Magazine editor Michael Kinsley is 68. TV newscaster Faith Daniels is 62. Actress Linda Fiorentino is 61. Actor Tom Amandes is 60. Actor-director Lonny Price is 60. Country musician Rusty Hendrix (Confederate Railroad) is 59. Actress Juliette Binoche is 55. Rock musician Robert Sledge (Ben Folds Five) is 51. Rock musician Shannon Leto (30 Seconds to Mars) is 49. Rapper C-Murder (AKA C-Miller) is 48. Actor Emmanuel Lewis is 48. Actress Jean Louisa Kelly is 47. Actor Kerr Smith is 47. Actor Oscar Isaac is 40. Comedian Jordan Klepper (TV: “The Daily Show”) is 40. Rapper Chingy is 39. Actor Matthew Gray Gubler is 39. Rock musician Chad Gilbert (New Found Glory) is 38. Roots rock musician Ben Tanner (Alabama Shakes) is 36. Actress Brittany Snow is 33. Rapper Bow Wow is 32. Rapper YG is 29. Actor Luis Armand Garcia is 27. Actress Cierra Ramirez is 24.
Thought for Today: “It is the nature of man to rise to greatness if greatness is expected of him.” — John Steinbeck, American author (1902-1968)
