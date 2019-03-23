Today’s Birthday (03/23/19). Take bold new ground this year. Planning and coordinated action forward your career. Summer shines on domestic fun, before work shifts require adaptation. Step into the professional spotlight next winter, before family changes call you home. Travel and studies reveal new wonders and practical solutions.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A financial dream or lucrative possibility is within reach. Dress to impress. Do the filing, applications or paperwork required to get wheels into motion. Sign contracts.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with someone interesting. Strengthen your partnership for a shared passion. Report your progress, and share results. Listen to intuition. Go for authenticity, excellence and integrity.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — The pace quickens. Concentrate to keep steady footing or slow down. The possibility for technical error is high. Schedule carefully. Prioritize health and wellness.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Romantic dreams can come true. Confess to someone you’d like to share them with. Find a creative way to express a delicious possibility.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Nurture your family and household. Share domestic chores, renovations and repairs. Imagine the possibilities, and discuss the best options. Bring home a delectable treat.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — An imaginative assignment pays well. Effective communications unlock an important door. Prepare your argument and present it tactfully. Craft your story or pitch.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Keep your money moving. Bring it in and pay for the goods and services you need. Monitor balances and statements. Take profitable action.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Wear your confidence like a power cloak. Let your creative imagination run wild. Dreams reveal your true feelings. Avoid lies like the plague.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Private productivity suits your mood. Clean up messes and make plans for what’s next. Stay sensitive to a loved one’s wishes. A crazy idea could work.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Your friends are your inspiration. Guard against impetuous expenses that could spiral out of control. Conversation provides insight. Listen and share resources and ideas.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — An attractive career opportunity arises through social participation. Polish your professional presentation. Prepare a fabulous portfolio. Find out what is wanted and need. Show up.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — New travel or study possibilities present themselves. You can enjoy a sense of adventure and exploration without spending a fortune. Try new flavors, music or art.
Thought for Today: “What some call health, if purchased by perpetual anxiety about diet, isn’t much better than tedious disease.” — Alexander Pope, English poet (1688-1744)
Celebrity birthdays: Movie director Mark Rydell is 90. International Motorsports Hall of Famer Craig Breedlove is 82. Singer-producer Ric Ocasek is 70. Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is 67. Singer Chaka Khan is 66. Actress Amanda Plummer is 62. Actress Catherine Keener is 60. Actress Hope Davis is 55. Actor Richard Grieco is 54. Country musician Kevin Griffin (Yankee Grey) is 54. Actress Marin Hinkle is 53. Rock singer-musician Damon Albarn (Blur) is 51. Actor Kelly Perine is 50. Actress-singer Melissa Errico is 49. Rock musician John Humphrey (The Nixons) is 49. Bandleader Reggie Watts (TV: “The Late Late Show With James Corden”) is 47. Actor Randall Park is 45. Actress Michelle Monaghan is 43. Actress Keri Russell is 43. Actress Anastasia Griffith is 41. Gossip columnist-blogger Perez Hilton is 41. Actress Nicholle Tom is 41. Country singer Paul Martin (Marshall Dyllon) is 41. Country singer Brett Young is 38. Actor Nicolas Wright is 37. Actor Ben Rappaport is 33.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.