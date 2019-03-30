Today’s Birthday (03/30/19): Spread your wings and fly this year. Strengthen the quality of your work through dedicated practice. Summer brings new family delights, before you leap a professional hurdle. A career boost propels you next winter, before shifts with domestic matters. Pursue love, creative passion and connection.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Friends are a big help. Teach to learn something deeper. Write, publish and broadcast, with Mars entering Gemini for six weeks. Your creativity seems energized.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Manage your professional responsibilities with efficiency and skill. Your actions can get especially lucrative over the next six weeks, with Mars in Gemini.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Travel and explore. You’re especially strong and confident, with Mars in your sign for six weeks. Energize a personal project. Dreams lie within reach.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Revise the budget to adapt to changes. Clear clutter, with Mars in Gemini. Sell stuff you no longer need. Meditate, plan and prepare.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate tasks with your partner to save time and trouble. Community actions get satisfying results, with Mars in Gemini for six weeks. Together, anything is possible.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Physical efforts get results. Advance your career over the next six weeks, with Mars in Gemini. Grab the next ladder rung, and pull yourself up.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax, and have fun. You have itchy feet, with Mars in Gemini, longing for the open road. Explore and investigate. Discover hidden treasure.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Home and family take priority. Work to raise the value of your shared investments and finances, with Mars in Gemini. Energize your collaboration for shared gain.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You can find answer you’re seeking. Completion leads to advancement. A collaboration thrives over six weeks, with Mars in Gemini. Level up your partnership.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Your morale gets a boost with your paycheck. Mars in Gemini energizes your physical health and work over the next six weeks. Practice your moves.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You’ve got the power and confidence to make things happen. Follow your heart. Take action for love, with Mars in Gemini. Romance flowers.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Contemplate your next move. Make plans for home renovation over the next six weeks, with Mars in Gemini. Move things around to support your family better.
Celebrity birthdays: Actress Jane Powell is 89. Actor Don Hastings is 84. Baseball Hall of Famer Phil Niekro is 79. Actress Ali MacGraw is 79. Rhythm-and-blues singer Rudolph Isley is 79. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 70. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is 68. Actress Annette O’Toole is 66. Movie director Barry Sonnenfeld is 65. Singer Susan Boyle is 57. Actor Jose Zuniga is 56. Country singer Woody Lee is 50. Actress Jessica Collins is 47. Movie directors Albert and Allen Hughes are 46. Political commentator Rachel Maddow is 45. Tennis player Magdalena Maleeva is 43. Actor David Oyelowo is 42. Actor JJ Field is 40. Singer Bijou Phillips is 38. Actor Sam Huntington is 36. Comedian-actor Taran Killam is 36. Actor Matt Lanter is 35. Actor Josh Zuckerman is 33. Country singer Hillary Scott (Lady Antebellum) is 32. Actor Asa Butterfield is 21.
