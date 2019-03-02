Today’s Birthday (03/02/19). Your career prospects expand this year. Weave a tight network for mutual support. Fall in love anew this summer, before a shift with a community project. Together you win this winter, before reaching a turning point in your love life. Listen to your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning with your colleagues and partners. Friends are a big help. Give thanks for the support you receive, and count your blessings.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Take on new responsibilities for love, money or both. Career opportunities arise through a heart connection. Put a sweet spin on your marketing pitch.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Explore and investigate possibilities over the next two days. Close a deal or sign papers. Make sure the numbers balance. Enjoy a private moment.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Pay bills and manage financial logistics today and tomorrow. Changes require budget revisions. Keep saving your pennies. Squirrel away a trickle that grows over time.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Listen generously to your partner. Your attention is appreciated. It could even get romantic. Partnership and collaboration come easily over the next few days.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Energize your physical labors, work and fitness practices. You’re growing skills and strength. Pay attention to details, and adjust your technique to suit the conditions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax and enjoy having fun with people you love. Romance is a distinct possibility. Play games, sports and contests. Practice your creative arts.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Sink into domestic comforts. Focus on family events and gatherings. Organize to manage home renovation or repairs. Cook up a delicious feast with dear people.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Express what’s in your heart. Articulate your message into words, images or music. Creativity flowers. Write, film and broadcast. Your greatest strength is love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Cash flows with greater velocity today and tomorrow. Don’t forget to get terms in writing. Provide excellent service. Customer satisfaction equals rising sales.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Pursue a personal passion project for a few days. Follow your heart. Don’t worry about money; don’t spend much, either. You’re looking good.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Private meditation soothes your ruffled feathers. Reflect on the past, and envision the future you want next. Rest and restore your spirit with harmony or silence.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor John Cullum is 89. Former Soviet President and Nobel peace laureate Mikhail S. Gorbachev is 88. Actress Barbara Luna is 80. Author John Irving is 77. Actress Cassie Yates is 68. Actress Laraine Newman is 67. Former Sen. Russ Feingold, D-Wis., is 66. Former Interior Secretary Ken Salazar is 64. Singer Jay Osmond is 64. Pop musician John Cowsill (The Cowsills) is 63. Former tennis player Kevin Curren is 61. Country singer Larry Stewart (Restless Heart) is 60. Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi is 57. Blues singer-musician Alvin Youngblood Hart is 56. Actor Daniel Craig is 51. Actor Richard Ruccolo is 47. Rock musician Casey (Jimmie’s Chicken Shack) is 43. Rock singer Chris Martin (Coldplay) is 42. Actress Heather McComb is 42. Actress Rebel Wilson is 39. Actress Bryce Dallas Howard is 38. NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 37. Musician Mike “McDuck” Olson (Lake Street Dive) is 36. Actor Robert Iler is 34Actress Nathalie Emmanuel is 30. Country singer Luke Combs is 29. Singer-rapper-actress Becky G is 22.
Thought for Today: “Nothing ever really sets human nature free, but self-control.” — Phyllis Bottome, English writer (1884-1963)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.