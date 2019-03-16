Today’s Birthday (03/16/19). Your career rockets to new summits this year. Steady practice strengthens your team’s skills. Love enchants you again this summer, influencing a shift with a group project. Community action wins next winter, before shifting views unveil a matter of heart. Connect and share for common gain.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Talk about a cause that pulls at your heart. Conversations can illuminate long-term possibilities. Rest and review. Relax with friends, family and someone attractive.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Do what you promised, especially at home. Slow down, and listen to the ones you love. Household issues benefit from your loving guidance and support.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re exceptionally quick. Write and publish. Edit and polish carefully before sharing. Prepare your message and test it out before going public. Planning pays off.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — A small investment now can produce high long-term returns. Consider a labor-saving device. Make financial plans and budgets. Extra income is possible today and tomorrow.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Discover a personal epiphany. Find out something new about yourself. Make long-term plans and visions. Write them down for later consideration. You’re getting stronger.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Reflect and review. Remember a long-considered dream. Finish up an old project. Peace and quiet soothe your spirit. Savor time in nature. Rest and recharge.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discuss new developments. Work out your team strategy. Use what you’re learning and adapt to conditions. Don’t take things personally. Focus on a shared goal.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Another professional level tempts. Develop your skills, and apply them to a challenge. Obsess for a solution until it’s resolved. Your quick action draws praise.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Explore a curiosity or required necessity. Your wandering feet keep walking. Dig for the facts of a situation. Stretch your mind with new thinking.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Handle financial matters. Get terms in writing. File papers, budgets and invoices. Manage insurance or investments. Work out the numbers, and sign contracts.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A partnership unfolds naturally in conversation. Adapt to changes on the ground. Learn from an older person who has been where you’re going. Collaborate for shared gain.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize physical fitness and health. Slow to avoid accidents. Unexpected hurdles are easily sidestepped at lower velocity. Focus on your movements and then stillness.
Celebrity birthdays: Country singer Ray Walker (The Jordanaires) is 85. Game show host Chuck Woolery is 78. Singer-songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker is 77. Country singer Robin Williams is 72. Actor Erik Estrada is 70. Actor Victor Garber is 70. Country singer Ray Benson (Asleep at the Wheel) is 68. Bluegrass musician Tim O’Brien (Hot Rize; Earls of Leicester) is 65. Rock singer-musician Nancy Wilson (Heart) is 65. World Golf Hall of Famer Hollis Stacy is 65. Actor Clifton Powell is 63. Rapper-actor Flavor Flav (Public Enemy) is 60. Rock musician Jimmy DeGrasso is 56. Actor Jerome Flynn is 56. Folk singer Patty Griffin is 55. Movie director Gore Verbinski is 55. Country singer Tracy Bonham is 52. Actress Lauren Graham is 52. Actor Judah Friedlander is 50. Actor Alan Tudyk is 48. Actor Tim Kang is 46. Rhythm-and-blues singer Blu Cantrell is 43. Actress Brooke Burns is 41. Actress Kimrie Lewis is 37. Actor Brett Davern is 36. Actress Alexandra Daddario is 33. Rhythm and blues singer Jhene Aiko is 31. Rock musician Wolfgang Van Halen is 28.
Thought for Today: “The only joy in the world is to begin.” — Cesare Pavese, Italian novelist (1908-1950)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.