Today’s Birthday (05/04/19). Family fortunes rise with nurturing this year. Meticulous planning and preparation save time, trouble and money. Summer networking, communication and connection lead to a change in your itinerary. Long-distance travel or research next winter can inspire a creative change. Together, you’re a powerful force.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Use creative communications for sales and marketing under this New Moon. Step into new levels of prosperity. Begin a new chapter. Make an important connection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — A new personal phase dawns with this New Moon in your sign. Take the high road. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase. Make long-term plans.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Take a group endeavor to new heights. Breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community provide cause for celebration under the Taurus New Moon.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Accept new responsibilities as you prepare. Professional opportunities shine under this New Moon. Develop an exciting project from an idea to reality. Emerge triumphant.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Investigate new ideas and opportunities, possibly long distance. Education, travels and exploration sprout under this New Moon. Consider different views and perspectives. Try exotic flavors.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Find collaborative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns. Launch a profitable initiative together. Reap a rich harvest.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — A romantic dream is within reach. Support each other through changes or transformations. A partnership blossoms under this New Moon. Start another chapter together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Fresh energy floods your work, health and vitality under this New Moon. Nurture yourself before caring for others. Power into physical routines. Practice your moves.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — This New Moon sparks a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all. Share your heart.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Wrap your love around home and family. A new domestic phase arises with this New Moon. A seed planted long ago flowers into beauty.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to the news. Profit through creativity, arts and communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this Taurus New Moon. Share your gratitude and appreciation.
Thought for Today: “The trouble with being punctual is that nobody’s there to appreciate it.” — Franklin P. Jones, American journalist-humorist (1908-1980)
Notable birthdays: The former president of Egypt, Hosni Mubarak, is 91. Katherine Jackson, matriarch of the Jackson musical family, is 89. Jazz musician Ron Carter is 82. Pulitzer Prize-winning political commentator George Will is 78. Pop singer Peggy Santiglia Davison (The Angels) is 75. Actor Richard Jenkins is 72. Country singer Stella Parton is 70. Actor-turned-clergyman Hilly Hicks is 69. Irish musician Darryl Hunt (The Pogues) is 69. Singer Jackie Jackson (The Jacksons) is 68. Singer-actress Pia Zadora is 67. Rhythm-and-blues singer Oleta Adams is 66. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., is 65. Violinist Soozie Tyrell (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 62. Country singer Randy Travis is 60. Actress Mary McDonough is 58. Comedian Ana Gasteyer is 52. Actor Will Arnett is 49. Rock musician Mike Dirnt (Green Day) is 47. Contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin is 47. TV personality and fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons is 44. Rock musician Jose Castellanos is 42. Sports reporter Erin Andrews is 41. Singer Lance Bass (‘N Sync) is 40. Actress Ruth Negga is 38. Rapper/singer Jidenna is 34. Actor Alexander Gould is 25. Country singer RaeLynn is 25. Actress Amara Miller is 19. Actress Brooklynn Prince (Film: “The Florida Project”) is nine.
