Today’s Birthday (11/10/18). You’re especially powerful and confident this year. Grow your artistic skills with disciplined focus for lasting value. Partnerships arise by surprise. Winning a communications prize this winter provokes professional changes. Summer adventures present new views that inspire new creative avenues. Let your heart lead you.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Spontaneous opportunities tempt a professional passion. A lucky break presents itself. Let the love factor determine your choice. Follow a hunch or intuition.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Discover a hidden treasure off the beaten path. Go ahead and act on a wild impulse. Find beauty, goodness and love. Take detailed notes.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge, and work out the finances. Come up with terms that work for all parties. Make mutually beneficial bargains and agreements. Sign contracts.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A partnership develops naturally. A collaborative effort flowers. Refine the plan together. An opportunity arises to grow a passion project. Take action for love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Invest your heart into your work and fitness practices. Strength and vitality surge. Grab a lucky break and run. Play for the love of the game.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share fun, beauty and fascinating stories with friends and family. Romance enters your orbit. Give in to a magnetic attraction. Enjoy another’s perspective.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Love needn’t follow a routine. New skills lead to new friends. Invite people to your house. Enjoy the comforts of home. Savor delicious flavors together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Listen to advice from loved ones, especially children. Follow your heart spontaneously to discover unexpected treasure. Communications flower naturally. Creativity flows with greater ease.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Good news comes from far away. There’s money to be made today and tomorrow. Take profitable action, and put your love into your work.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of a lucky break. Your power and confidence are on the rise. Abandon expectations, and make an amazing discovery.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Peace recharges and restores you. Get into a thoughtful planning mode. You’re especially imaginative, creative and insightful. Craft future visions. Consider how to realize a dream.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Brilliance gets generated through group dynamics. Get into a larger conversation. Social gatherings, meetings and conferences build enthusiasm. Share resources and information.
Celebrity birthdays: Film composer Ennio Morricone is 90. Blues singer Bobby Rush is 84. Actor Albert Hall is 81. Country singer Donna Fargo is 77. Lyricist Tim Rice is 74. Actress-dancer Ann Reinking is 69. Actor Jack Scalia is 68. Movie director Roland Emmerich is 63. Actor Matt Craven is 62. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 62. Actress Mackenzie Phillips is 59. Author Neil Gaiman is 58. Actor Hugh Bonneville is 55. Actor-comedian Tommy Davidson is 55. Actor Michael Jai White is 54. Actor-comedian Tracy Morgan is 50. Actress Ellen Pompeo is 49. Rapper-producer Warren G is 48. Actor Walton Goggins is 47. Comedian-actor Chris Lilley is 44. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 44. Rock singer-musician Jim Adkins (Jimmy Eat World) is 43. Rapper Eve is 40. Actor Bryan Neal is 38. Actress Heather Matarazzo is 36. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 35. Actor Josh Peck is 32. Actress Genevieve Beuchner is 27. Actress Zoey Deutch is 24. Actress Kiernan Shipka is 19. Actress Mackenzie Foy is 18.
Thought for Today: “Hypocrisy is a fashionable vice, and all fashionable vices pass for virtues.” — Moliere, French dramatist (1622-1673)
