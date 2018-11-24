Today’s Birthday (11/24/18). Craft your long-term vision this year. Steadily maintain your moneymaking routines. Listen to intuition regarding work and health. Rake in extra income this winter before coming to an educational fork in the road. Shared accounts grow this summer before a personal financial challenge arises. Meditate on what is most important.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — You can see the way forward, with Neptune direct. The fog clears. Dreams provide valuable insight and motivation. Focus on home and family today and tomorrow.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Writing and creative projects get energized for a few days. A group effort gains forward momentum, with Neptune direct. Share a powerful attraction.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — More income is possible today and tomorrow. It’s easier to advance professional dreams, with Neptune direct in Pisces. Opportunities that seemed illusive come into focus.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — A personal project takes on steam over the next few days. Travels and educational goals come together, with Neptune direct. Potential hardens into real possibility.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Determine the numbers and sign contracts, with Neptune direct. Make financial deals. Vague aspects are growing clear. Slow down to plan your moves before making them.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work together with friends for common dreams, especially today and tomorrow. Partnerships strengthen and solidify, with Neptune direct. Collaborations that seemed illusive come together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — It’s easier to tell fact from fantasy, with Neptune direct, and a health or fitness challenge dissolves. Plan for two days in the spotlight.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand your territory for a few days. Romantic fantasies are becoming more achievable, with Neptune direct. Express your heart. Creativity comes naturally.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Maintain physical practices for energy and ease. Nebulous income sources materialize, with Neptune direct. Illusive possibilities resolve into concrete opportunities. Envision your dream salary.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Handle financial responsibilities through tomorrow. Household beauty and comfort levels increase, with Neptune direct. Ideas and visions clarify. Realize a domestic dream.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Compromise with your partner. What you’re learning starts making sense. Communications clarify, with Neptune direct. It’s easier to see the machinery. Make bold declarations.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Cook up some fun and romance today and tomorrow. Gain clarity about personal goals, with Neptune direct in your sign. Your vision takes clear shape.
Celebrity birthdays: Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson is 80. Country singer Johnny Carver is 78. Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue is 78. Rock drummer Pete Best is 77. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 76. Singer Lee Michaels is 73. Actor Dwight Schultz is 71. Actor Stanley Livingston is 68. Rock musician Clem Burke (Blondie; The Romantics) is 64. Actress Denise Crosby is 61. Actress Shae D’Lyn is 56. Rock musician John Squire (The Stone Roses) is 56.
Thought for Today: “Between flattery and admiration there often flows a river of contempt.” — Minna Antrim, American writer (1861-1950)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.