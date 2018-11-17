Today’s Birthday (11/17/18). You’re on fire this year. Discipline makes a creative dream come true. Help comes from unexpected places. Launch a creative project this winter, before professional doors close and open. Learn exciting new views this summer before facing an artistic challenge. Express your personal vision.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Make educational plans and itineraries for future travels over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Communicate carefully. Keep confidences and secrets. Make your deadlines.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Review statements and account activity for errors. Double-check financial data over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Pay bills. Secure what you’ve gained.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Develop shared goals. Resolve misunderstandings with a partner, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Support each other through breakdowns. Regroup and go again.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Keep equipment repaired. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could frustrate your work and health over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Slow down to get done faster.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Romantic overtures could backfire over the next three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Clarify misunderstandings right away. Find your sense of humor, and reconnect.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Clean, sort and organize at home, with Mercury retrograde. Review papers, photos and possessions. Repair appliances and backup files. Revise and refine household infrastructure.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take extra care with communications, with Mercury retrograde. Clear up misunderstandings as soon as possible. Launch creative projects after three weeks. Plan and prepare.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Monitor cash flow closely. Allow extra time for travel, transport, invoices and collections, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Double-check numbers. Review financial records and budgets.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Upgrade your brand. Consider consequences before speaking, with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Figure out what works and what doesn’t. Reaffirm commitments. Edit communications closely.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Avoid misunderstandings, with Mercury retrograde. Revise and refine the message. Delays or breakdowns could affect mechanical equipment. Make repairs immediately. Re-establish old bonds.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Practice makes perfect with team activities over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Nurture old friends and connections. Have patience and humor with communication snafus.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Review professional data closely, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Misunderstandings could cause delays. Guard against communication breakdowns. Back up hard drives and archives.
Birthdays: Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., is 84. Rock musician Gerry McGee (The Ventures) is 81. Singer Gordon Lightfoot is 80. Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio is 77. Movie director Martin Scorsese is 76. Actress Lauren Hutton is 75. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 74. “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels is 74. Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver is 74. Former House Speaker John Boehner is 69. Actor Stephen Root is 67. Actress Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is 60. Actor William Moses is 59. Entertainer RuPaul is 58. Actor Dylan Walsh is 55. Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice is 54. Actress Sophie Marceau is 52. Actress-model Daisy Fuentes is 52. Rock musician Ben Wilson (Blues Traveler) is 51. Actor Brandon Call is 42. Country singer Aaron Lines is 41. Actress Rachel McAdams is 40. Rock musician Isaac Hanson (Hanson) is 38. Actor Justin Cooper is 30. Musician Reid Perry (The Band Perry) is 30. Actress Raquel Castro is 24.
Thought for Today: “Since others have to tolerate my weaknesses, it is only fair that I should tolerate theirs.” — William Allen White, American journalist (1868-1944).
