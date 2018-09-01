Today’s Birthday (09/01/18). Expand your communication reach this year. Realize your heart’s dream through steady, organized action. Make surprising discoveries through travel and study. Summer team victories lead to a new direction with your work, health and physical energy, inspiring a positive transformation. Winter romance lights your fire.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You can make extra cash now. Roll with obstacles. Ignore rumors and gossip. Existing obligations vie with new tasks for your time. Prioritize for income.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Go for your personal priorities. Your past work speaks well for you. Listen and learn. Minimize risks and avoid obstacles. Faithfully pursue your goals.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 5 — Relax and regenerate in peaceful privacy. Finish an old job. Sort, file and organize. Save money and enjoy domestic comforts. Follow a dream.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Your team comes to the rescue. Friends make an important difference. Rely on each other to navigate tricky waters. Express your gratitude and repay favors quickly.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Professional responsibilities could weigh more heavily. Clarify misunderstandings in the moment. Appearances can be deceiving. Strengthen and build support. Accept assistance from your team.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — The news may affect your decisions. Research your route before setting off. Detail plans and visions. Imagine an ideal outcome, and then go for it.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Opposites attract. Collaborate on a profitable scheme. Clarify misunderstandings immediately. Pay bills and send invoices. Maintain your financial momentum for a positive balance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Someone finds you especially attractive; avoid silly arguments. Compromise for solutions that you can both live with. Physical magnetism is part of the fun.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Dreams, ideals and visions may not match reality. Miscommunications could frustrate the situation. Disciplined physical action makes a difference. Prioritize practical responsibilities and objectives.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy time with your partner, friends, family and especially children. Romance can kindle when you avoid automatic irritations over misunderstandings. Take action for love.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Home and family have your focus. Shipping, transportation and communication could get snarled. Keep your patience. Actions speak louder than words. Clean, sort and organize.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Proceed with caution. Stay out of someone else’s argument. Ignore gossip and rumors. Conserve resources and invest in efficiency. Edit statements and deliver them later.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor George Maharis is 90. Conductor Seiji Ozawa is 83. Attorney and law professor Alan Dershowitz is 80. Comedian-actress Lily Tomlin is 79. Actor Don Stroud is 75. Conductor Leonard Slatkin is 74. Singer Archie Bell is 74. Singer Barry Gibb is 72. Rock musician Greg Errico is 70. Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw is 68. Singer Gloria Estefan is 61. Former White House Press Secretary Dee Dee Myers is 57. Jazz musician Boney James is 57. Singer-musician Grant Lee Phillips (Grant Lee Buffalo) is 55. Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 54. Retired NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway is 52. Rap DJ Spigg Nice (Lost Boyz) is 48. Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira is 47. Actor Maury Sterling is 47. Rock singer JD Fortune is 45. Actor Scott Speedman is 43. Country singer Angaleena Presley (Pistol Annies) is 42. Actor Boyd Holbrook is 37. Actress Zoe Lister-Jones is 36. Rock musician Joe Trohman is 34. Actress Aisling Loftus is 28.
Thought for Today: “The most dangerous of all falsehoods is a slightly distorted truth.” — Georg Christoph Lichtenberg, German scientist (1742-1799)
