Today's Birthday (04/28/19). Together, your fortunes rise this year. Pursue a new fascination. Careful planning and coordination prepares your next exploration. Connect and share for powerful results this summer, before an obstacle reorients your travel plans. An educational investigation flowers next winter, inspiring a change in message. Discover amazing wonders.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Review priorities, and adapt to recent changes. Make plans and strategies. Cash in on something you've kept in reserve. Savor secret delights. Take it easy.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Check public opinion over the next few days. Brief your team on a brilliant idea. Friends are especially helpful. Someone else gives you the key.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Assume more responsibility today and tomorrow. Your work has your attention. A professional challenge calls you to invest in success. Contribute time, money and talents.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Pleasant surprises could deviate your itinerary. An exploration reveals unimagined beauty. Get out and look around. Learn new tricks. Make a long-distance connection.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Save up for something special. Review the budget to find solutions. Manage accounts for a shared venture. Sign papers, send invoices and pay bills.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Consult with a respected partner. Creative collaboration can take big ground. Share responsibilities, tasks and benefits. Adapt to surprising circumstances. Discover a silver lining.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Your workload could seem intense. Pace yourself. Postpone what you can. Set realistic goals and ask for support when needed. A technical upgrade could save time.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Relax, and enjoy excellent company. Have fun without taking crazy risks. A gift falls into your lap. Smile, accept it and say, "thank you."
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 6 -- Enjoy household projects. You may need to tear something down to make it better. Combine two old ideas into a new one. Find practical solutions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Discover an exciting idea by accident. Surprises may not reveal their gifts immediately. Consider the news, and find opportunities in change. Get creative.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Don't complain when a gift falls in your lap. A windfall is worth harvesting. Replace something that doesn't work. Find hidden value in plain sight.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Consider your personal aspirations and ambitions. Ask for what you want. Let people know your game. A window of opportunity is opening. Step up.
Thought for Today: "It takes a long time to understand nothing." — Edward Dahlberg, American author and critic (1900-1977)
Notable birthdays: Former Secretary of State James A. Baker III is 89. Actress-singer Ann-Margret is 78. Actor Paul Guilfoyle is 70. Former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno is 69. Rock musician Chuck Leavell is 67. Actress Mary McDonnell is 67. Rock singer-musician Kim Gordon (Sonic Youth) is 66. Actress Nancy Lee Grahn is 63. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan is 59. Rapper Too Short is 53. Actress Bridget Moynahan is 48. Actor Chris Young is 48. Rapper Big Gipp is 46. Actor Jorge Garcia is 46. Actress Elisabeth Rohm is 46. Actress Penelope Cruz is 45. Actor Nate Richert is 41. TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott are 41. Actress Jessica Alba is 38. Actor Harry Shum Jr. is 37. Actress Jenna Ushkowitz is 33. Actress Aleisha Allen is 28.
