Today's Birthday (08/26/18). Benefits arise in communication this year. Rigorously show up for what you love. Studies reveal unconsidered options. Summer team wins lead to a health hurdle before insights inspire new plans. Winter brings fun, family and romance. Speak your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 5 -- This Pisces Full Moon shines on a spiritual fork in the road. You could struggle to achieve goals today. Rituals and symbolism provide comfort.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Friends come and go with community and group projects. Share appreciations, greetings and goodbyes. This Full Moon illuminates a new social phase.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Focus toward current passions. This Full Moon sparks a shift in your career. Finish a project before beginning a new professional phase.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- This Full Moon illuminates a new educational direction. Begin a new phase in an exploration. Experiment with new concepts. Learn through direct experience.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- The stakes could seem high with this Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next two weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments to pass an obstacle or barrier. Reach a turning point in a partnership under this Full Moon.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Are you having enough fun? Reach a new level of physical health and fitness under this Full Moon. Review and revamp your skills and practices.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Shift directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under this Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Try new perspectives.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 6 -- Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new family phase. Put your heart into your home.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- A new phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Shift the direction of your research. Start a new chapter.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- A turning point arises around income and finances. Profitable opportunities bloom under the Full Moon. Cash flows in both directions. Keep track.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Push your own boundaries and limitations. Turn toward a possibility that inspires you.
Celebrity birthdays: Pop singer Vic Dana is 78. Former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is 73. Rhythm-and-blues singer Valerie Simpson is 73. Pop singer Bob Cowsill is 69. Broadcast journalist Bill Whitaker is 67. Actor Brett Cullen is 62. NBA coach Stan Van Gundy is 59. Jazz musician Branford Marsalis is 58. Country musician Jimmy Olander (Diamond Rio) is 57. Actor Chris Burke is 53. Actress-singer Shirley Manson (Garbage) is 52. Rock musician Dan Vickrey (Counting Crowes) is 52. TV writer-actress Riley Weston is 52. Rock musician Adrian Young (No Doubt) is 49. Actress Melissa McCarthy is 48. Latin pop singer Thalia is 47. Actress Meredith Eaton is 44. Rock singer-musician Tyler Connolly (Theory of a Deadman) is 43. Actor Mike Colter is 42. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 38. Actor Chris Pine is 38. Actor Johnny Ray Gill is 34. Country singer Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line) is 33. Rhythm-and-blues singer Cassie (AKA Cassie Ventura) is 32. Actor Evan Ross is 30. Actress Danielle Savre is 30. Actor Dylan O'Brien is 27. Actress Keke Palmer is 25.
Thought for Today: "Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person." — Mother Teresa (born this date in 1910, died 1997)
