Today's Birthday (08/05/18). Household beautification decorates this year. Put your heart into your health and work. Surprising professional opportunities appear. Dreams you plot this summer take a twist with a partner before leading to personal satisfaction. Physical health and fitness flourishes this winter. Prioritize love and family.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Remain forgiving with miscommunications, especially about money. Patience resolves rough spots. Love is your lifeline. Communication solves any problem. Determine what actions to take.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Let go of an old trepidation. Stick up for yourself. You're looking especially great. Indulge your nostalgia while recognizing how far you've come.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- You've got the energy to make things happen. Words can blow away. Push forward for a passion project. Draw upon hidden resources. Realize a dream.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Others demand quick action. Help them see the big picture. Finish your work in private. Consider your options, and make plans.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Talk is cheap. Professional misunderstandings come easily. Don't believe everything you hear. Hold off on important decisions, and keep an open mind.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Business travel, conferences or seminars generate plenty of interesting opportunities. Let go of a preconception. Prepare to make an overdue change.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Study ways to increase income. Friends help you make a valuable connection. Explore what could be possible. Research options, and make plans for family prosperity.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Opposites attract. Physical magnetism is part of the fun. Collaborate for mutual profit. Streamline your routine, and stash the surplus. Your orbit grows closer.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Relax, and enjoy the company. Compromise makes a difference. Alternate between physical exercise and quiet reverie. Replace something volatile with something secure. Walk and talk.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Listen to your heart. Put love into your work, and it flowers. Get moving with someone attractive, for a fun shared experience and satisfying workout.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Relax at home with family and friends. Save money and cook up something delicious. Share a romantic situation with someone who makes your heart beat faster.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Clarify miscommunications as soon as they occur to save time and minimize damage. Direct complaints to someone who can do something about them.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor John Saxon is 82. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Roman Gabriel is 78. Country songwriter Bobby Braddock is 78. Actress Loni Anderson is 73. Actress Erika Slezak is 72. Rock singer Rick Derringer is 71. Actress Holly Palance is 68. Rock musician Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister) is 63. Actress-singer Maureen McCormick is 62. Rock musician Pat Smear is 59. Author David Baldacci is 58. Actress Tawney Kitaen is 57. Actress Janet McTeer is 57. Country musician Mark O'Connor is 57. Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing is 56. Actor Mark Strong is 55. Director-screenwriter James Gunn is 52. Actor Jonathan Silverman is 52. Country singer Terri Clark is 50. Retired MLB All-Star John Olerud is 50. Rock musician Eicca Toppinen (Apocalyptica) is 43. Country musician Will Sellers (Old Dominion) is 40. Actor Jesse Williams is 38. Actor Brendon Ryan Barrett is 32. Actress Meegan Warner (TV: "TURN: Washington's Spies") is 27. Actress/singer Olivia Holt is 21. Actor Albert Tsai is 14.
Thought for Today: "If everyone is thinking alike, then somebody isn't thinking." — Gen. George S. Patton (1885-1945)
