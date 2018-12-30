Today's Birthday (12/30/18). Friends are your true wealth this year. Energize team participation with steady action. Fall in love anew. Winter personal accomplishments lead to a new phase with your shared assets. A collaboration heats up this summer, before a personal change. Deepen and strengthen connections.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Work with your partner to manage finances. Budget and imagine the possibilities. Watch out for accidents or a security breach. Change passwords, and monitor statements.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Adapt to a surprise that affects a collaboration. Keep your patience. A setback inspires you to try harder. Resolve a foundational matter. Handle practical priorities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Prioritize your health. Adapt to recent changes. Wait until the dust clears before making important decisions. The possibility of error remains high. Watch your step.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Unexpected circumstances could interrupt your fun. Avoid risk or expense and apply elbow grease as needed. Wait for developments. Relax with family when you can.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Jump to respond to a domestic surprise. Handle structural matters. Make repairs and upgrades. Ask family to help clean a mess. Feed everyone.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Discover an obstacle with a creative project. Make structural repairs. Focus on short-term objectives. Another sees what you're not seeing. Connect for solutions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Delays or interruptions could disrupt your income or cash flow. Take a deep breath. Network for better results, and avoid distractions. Get in communication.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Use your power responsibly. Don't steamroll anyone. Sidestep obstacles and sensitivities. Call when you know you'll be late. You can't be two places simultaneously.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 5 -- Find a peaceful hideaway, and wait for better conditions. Resolve a breakdown backstage. Stick to practical routines and soothing rituals. Make plans for later action.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Confer with allies, partners and friends. Unplanned urgencies affect your team. Guard against impetuous action, and reinforce structures to reduce the chaos level. Postpone expansion.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Clean up a professional mess. Temporary confusion could cause frustration; avoid arguments. Make unexpected adjustments. Ask for support when needed. Provide it where you can.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Your travel and study plans could change. Take it one step at a time. Avoid confrontation with an authority figure. Adjust the schedule.
