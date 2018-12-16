Today's Birthday (12/16/18). This year's insights, epiphanies and breakthroughs benefit your next decade. Make goals with focus, dedication and persistence. Health, fitness and work mysteries get unveiled. A winter financial bonus uplifts your wings. Earn extra resources together next summer, before shifting to another income source. Envision your inspiring future.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Your power and confidence rise with good luck. Grab an opportunity, and play it strictly by the book. Get yourself something useful and pretty.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 5 -- Seek out peaceful privacy. Luck and self-discipline form the perfect combination to realize creative plans and dreams. Take action for lasting benefit.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Your team can win through open communications, disciplined coordination and good fortune. Pull together with friends and allies. Keep your sense of humor.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- A rise in career status is available. Get expert advice on how to proceed. Study a secret system. Keep your wits about you. Network.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Advance planning eases your journey. Take the safest route. Make a budget, and follow it. Visit a subject from the past for another layer.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Hold meetings to review shared finances. Listen to all concerns. Share your own views. Luck smiles on well-made plans. Coordinate and cooperate for growth.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Collaborate to share the load. A partner's help makes a difference. Learn new tricks. Peace of mind grows with practice. Keep showing up.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- A walk outdoors can clear your head, especially when you're busy. Keep practicing your moves to raise your physical performance. Movement keeps your batteries charged.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Savor time with someone enchanting. Give in to your fluttering heart. An attraction grows stronger. Talk about shared passions. Imagine future adventures.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Clean and prepare your home to connect with family and friends. Love feeds your heart. Cook up something delicious together. Count your blessings.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Share the news. Make long-distance connections. Keep your objective in mind. Press for an advantage. Speak out, and stand for integrity, goodness and justice.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Don't spend coins you don't have yet. Revise financial plans. Self-discipline contributes to strengthen your balance sheet. Invest in your career. Wheel and deal.
