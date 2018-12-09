Today's Birthday (12/09/18). Craft plans this year for the next decade. Financial discipline can realize your dreams. Learn surprising new physical skills. Winter brings a financial bonus, before new educational directions entice. A bonus flows into family accounts next summer, before your own finances shift. Prioritize soul food.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- A professional challenge takes focus. An opportunity to realize an old dream tempts. Secure the ground taken, and get support. The tide is in your favor.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Get out and explore. Long-distance travel delights. You can discover new treats in your own backyard, though. Get advice from those who've been there.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Find profitable solutions for a shared venture, and implement them. Talk about money, and figure out who will do what and for how much. Keep your budget.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Work with a partner to go further. Don't be afraid if you don't know how to do something. You can figure it out together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Practice to build your capacities. Keep the wheels in motion. As you gain strength, confidence comes naturally. Mental, physical and emotional discipline delivers raised performance.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Lose yourself to the pursuit of happiness. Find love in unlikely places. Share compassion, empathy and laughter with your people. Practice to hone your artistry.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Home and family take priority. Show respect, and gain love. Your charm is captivating. Invite people over and share some home-cooked goodness together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Take action to forward a creative project. Advance by remembering a previous experience. Loved ones teach you too. Write, edit and express your ideas.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- It's moneymaking time. Good news comes from far away. Disciplined efforts pay off. Do the homework to lay foundations for a successful venture.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Take charge, and push for what you want. Go ahead and make a commitment. Confirm your intentions with your team. You can do it.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 6 -- Consider a future worth living into. Imagine, dream and envision how you would love it to be. Craft long-term plans as you rest and recharge.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Teamwork propels a community effort to victory. Do your part for shared gain. Actions taken now can have long-lasting benefit. Go for your goal.
