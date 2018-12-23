Today's Birthday (12/23/18). Your community and friendships flower this year. Keep your bargains, promises and deadlines. Love catches you when least expected. You're a star this winter, before shared finances require your attention. You and a partner harmonize next summer, before new personal directions appear. Follow your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Take care of household issues. Make domestic repairs and upgrades. You can achieve an amazing transformation with soap, water and paint. Beautify your space.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- This Full Moon reveals a new phase with a creative project. Shift your tactics with your research, communication and writing. A profitable opportunity beckons.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Balance the budget carefully for a positive balance under this Cancer Full Moon. Shift directions with an income source. Find another profitable venture.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- You're reaching a personal turning point. Invent, envision and imagine how things might be. Start with practical priorities. Adapt to changes. Accept a generous offer.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Take time to think and adapt to recent circumstances. Process the emotional impact. Strengthen your connections and support structures. Enjoy time in nature.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Friends are a big help. Support your community as one phase ends and another begins. Share acknowledgements, and honor contributions. Welcome new people.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- As one career door closes, another opens. File, sort and organize to complete one assignment as you prepare for another. Follow your heart.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Your latest academic exploration takes a twist with the Cancer Full Moon. Shift focus with your studies. Look in a different direction. Discover a new world.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Adapt to changing markets or other financial circumstances. Shift tactics and set new priorities and strategies with shared accounts. Collaborate to find hidden opportunities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Try new strategies with your partner. You can see what wasn't working. Shift to adapt. Listen for what's wanted and needed. Communication opens new possibilities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Stop if you hit a wall. Shift directions with physical work, health and fitness. Flow around an obstacle. Rest and recharge with the Cancer Full Moon.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Look at a matter of heart from another view. Full Moon transitions reveal another phase with a romance or passion. Adjust your perspective.
