Today's Birthday (12/02/18). Personal and spiritual growth flourish this year. Financial integrity sets the foundation for growth. Prioritize health and fitness. Income rises this winter, leading to an exploratory educational phase. Shared accounts reap a fat harvest this summer, before your income shifts direction. Meditate on what you love.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- It's easier to make and save money, with Venus in Scorpio. Review numbers to grow account balances. Watch your step. Consider long-term implications. Collaborate.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Share support and compromise. Partnerships produce lovely results, with Venus in Scorpio. Opposites attract. Enjoy a bonding phase. All this action is strengthening your heart.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Your creative work flowers, with Venus in Scorpio for almost a month. Practice physical routines and moves. Prioritize health, fitness and vitality. Relax and have fun.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Harmonize with someone wonderful. You're especially lucky in love, with Venus in Scorpio for three and a half weeks. Artistic efforts flower. Beautify your space.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Make your home a love nest. Create a relaxing, nurturing ambiance for family. Don't try to push an agenda. Listen for what's wanted and needed.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Speak and write about what you love, with Venus in Scorpio. Express your passion this month. Research, study and learn. Talk with experts. Profits are available.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- The next month gets especially profitable, with Venus in Scorpio. Use your charm and persuasive arts for lucrative dealings. Collaborate for shared gain. Take charge.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 6 -- Avoid the spotlight for now. You're especially charismatic and irresistible over three and a half weeks, with Venus in your sign. Find some peace and rest.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Consider dreams, plans and visions. Allow yourself more quiet time this month, with Venus in Scorpio. Savor the beauty in peaceful moments. Enjoy friends and family.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- You're especially popular, with Venus in Scorpio. Grow the love. Benefit through social activities and connections. Work the crowd. Play on an amazing team.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Watch for and grab a lucrative opportunity. Expand your career toward your heart this month, with Venus in Scorpio. Business travel could be fun. Study options.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Manage budgets and cash flow. Follow your heart where it leads, with Venus in Scorpio. Travel, adventure and studies satisfy. Enjoy classes, seminars and exploration.
Celebrity birthdays: Former Attorney General Edwin Meese III is 87. Former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., is 79. Actress Cathy Lee Crosby is 74. Movie director Penelope Spheeris is 73. Actor Ron Raines is 69. Country singer John Wesley Ryles is 68. Actor Keith Szarabajka is 66. Actor Dan Butler is 64. Broadcast journalist Stone Phillips is 64. Actor Dennis Christopher is 63. Actor Steven Bauer is 62. Country singer Joe Henry is 58. Rock musician Rick Savage (Def Leppard) is 58. Actor Brendan Coyle is 55. Rock musician Nate Mendel (Foo Fighters) is 50. Actress Suzy Nakamura is 50. Actress Rena Sofer is 50. Rock singer Jimi HaHa (Jimmie's Chicken Shack) is 50. Actress Lucy Liu is 50. Rapper Treach (Naughty By Nature) is 48. Actor Joe Lo Truglio is 48. International Tennis Hall of Famer Monica Seles is 45. Singer Nelly Furtado is 40. Pop singer Britney Spears is 37. Actress-singer Jana Kramer is 35. Actress Yvonne Orji is 35. Actress Daniela Ruah is 35. NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 35. Actor Alfred Enoch is 30. Pop singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is 27. Actresses Deanna and Daniella Canterman are 26.
Thought for Today: "When we cannot find contentment in ourselves it is useless to seek it elsewhere." — Francois, Duc de la Rochefoucauld, French author (1613-1680)
