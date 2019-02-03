Today's Birthday (02/03/19). Fortunes rise through connections and friends this year. Lay the backstage groundwork for success. Make repairs before things break. Energize your work, health and physical action this summer, followed by a period of peace and quiet. Winter insights inspire healthy changes. Nurture your team.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Friends are a big help today and tomorrow. Take on more professional responsibility over the next three weeks, with Venus in Capricorn. Watch for career advances.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Professional opportunities arise for a few days. The next three weeks favor travel and education, with Venus in Capricorn. Venture forth. Study what you love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Study your destination. The next month is good for growing shared finances, with Venus in Capricorn. It's easier to save. Increase assets, and reduce expenditures.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Today and tomorrow favor discussing shared finances. Romance especially sparkles for three weeks. Partnerships flow with greater ease, with Venus in Capricorn.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Collaborate with someone attractive through tomorrow. Your physical practice leads to higher performance levels for three weeks, with Venus in Capricorn. Work is especially fun.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- You're especially busy for a few days. With Venus in Capricorn, romance sparkles. Artistic efforts work in your favor. Have fun with your love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Cook up some romance today and tomorrow. Your home is your love nest. Enjoy domestic arts, with Venus in Capricorn. Wrap your family in love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Home and family have your focus. Enjoy studies and travel, with Venus in Capricorn. Research and write. Expand your educational frontiers. Discover rare beauty.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Issue statements and communications today and tomorrow. The next three weeks, with Venus in Capricorn, can get especially profitable. Get into a productive groove.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Profits are available through tomorrow. You're especially charismatic and attractive with Venus in your sign. Splurge on a new look or style. Use your charm.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Take charge for what you want. Make long-term plans and visions, with Venus in Capricorn. Let your imagination run wild. Nurture seeds with love and care.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 5 -- Rest and recharge. You're especially popular for the next month, with Venus in Capricorn. Enjoy the public spotlight. Social activities benefit your career.
