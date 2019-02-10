Today's Birthday (02/10/19). Grow stronger together this year. Care for yourself to care for others. Adapt to household changes. Summer inspiration energizes your performance, before a restful planning phase. Envision a new personal dream this winter, before work changes redirect your energy. Friends are your power source.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Clean, sort and organize over three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Plan and coordinate. Listen to your dreams. Cash flow increases today and tomorrow.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- You're a rising star. Your social life booms, with Mercury in Pisces. Friends share valuable connections, solutions and advice. Your team wins through communication.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Conclude arrangements today and tomorrow. Career opportunities arise through networking over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Market, promote and connect.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Your team is especially hot through tomorrow. Travel and discovery beckon. Over about three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces, study cultural arts, puzzles and mysteries.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Focus on career advancement for a few days. With Mercury in Pisces, strategize to grow shared investments with your partner. Coordination pays off.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Explore new terrain. Collaboration sparks and kindles over three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Work together for a common cause. A partnership arises in conversation.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Save up for a rainy day. Communication raises your physical performance, with Mercury in Pisces. Balance work, play and health. Get expert advice and coaching.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Collaboration flows with ease today and tomorrow. It's easier to express your heart, with Mercury in Pisces for three weeks. Kindle up a fine romance.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Focus on physical performance, vitality and well-being. Discuss domestic possibilities with family and housemates over three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Settle into your nest together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Prioritize love. Your curiosity and intellect get aroused. The next three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces, amplify high-powered communications and learning. Share with your networks.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Clean, sort and organize at home. Communication and networking get lucrative, with Mercury in Pisces. Profitable ideas abound. Collaborate to generate win-win deals.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Write, record and share your creativity. Network and share resources. You're exceptionally brilliant over the next several weeks, with Mercury in your sign.
