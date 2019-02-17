Today's Birthday (02/17/19). This year, win by strengthening collaborative friendships. Reinforce support structures through methodical planning. Expect domestic repairs. Fresh energy revitalizes your work and health this summer, prompting a shift toward peaceful rest. Winter epiphanies motivate healthy improvements that reinvigorate your work. Share support with friends and community.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- You're looking good. Make an interesting connection. No need to rush. Go for substance over symbolism. Find agreement where least expected. Wait for developments.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Romantic dreams can come true. Wait for things to play out. Family matters have your attention for a few days. Prioritize domestic harmony. Feather your nest.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Don't get distracted by bad news or negative comments. Discuss dreams and ideas. Action may not go as planned. Envision possibilities, and take notes.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Choose the most promising financial option. The next few days could get profitable. Unexpected expenses could arise; save up for a rainy day fund.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- You're especially hot today and tomorrow. Take time for yourself. Follow a personal dream or mission. Wait, and watch the news. Adjust to changing circumstances.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Look back for insight on the road ahead. Notice your dreams and emotions. Peace and quiet help you organize your thoughts and plans.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Your social life leads to interesting connections. Align forces with someone talented. Develop a team strategy to implement later. Express your appreciation and gratitude.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Take advantage of a lucky professional opportunity. Make plans, reservations and arrangements. Travel later; unexpected deviations or obstacles line the road. Manage things backstage.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Anticipate changes along your educational route. Unexpected circumstances could disrupt transportation and traffic. Study your options. Set backup plans. Try the road less traveled.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Manage financial matters. Love is part of the equation. Reaffirm a commitment. Things don't always work. Get terms and promises in writing. Adjust as you go.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Share encouragement with your partner. Actions could backfire; avoid sensitivities or irritations. Strategize and make plans to realize a shared dream. It could get romantic.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Consider a physical challenge, and admit impracticalities. Slow down when the steps get tricky. Take care around sharp objects. Make careful preparations, and keep practicing.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor Hal Holbrook is 94. Actor-comedian Barry Humphries (aka "Dame Edna") is 85. Country singer-songwriter Johnny Bush is 84. Actress Christina Pickles is 84. Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown is 83. Actress Brenda Fricker is 74. Actress Becky Ann Baker is 66. Actress Rene Russo is 65. Actor Richard Karn is 63. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 57. Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is 56. Actor-comedian Larry, the Cable Guy is 56. TV personality Rene Syler is 56. Movie director Michael Bay is 55. Singer Chante Moore is 52. Rock musician Timothy J. Mahoney (311) is 49. Actor Dominic Purcell is 49. Olympic gold and silver medal skier Tommy Moe is 49. Actress Denise Richards is 48. Rock singer-musician Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day) is 47. Rock musician Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) is 47. Actor Jerry O'Connell is 45. Country singer Bryan White is 45. Actress Kelly Carlson is 43. Actor Ashton Holmes is 41. Actor Conrad Ricamora is 40. Actor Jason Ritter is 39. TV personality Paris Hilton is 38. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 38. TV host Daphne Oz is 33. Actor Chord Overstreet is 30. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 28. Actress Meaghan Martin is 27. Actress Sasha Pieterse is 23.
Thought for Today: "People show their character by what they laugh at." — German proverb
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.