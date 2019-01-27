Today's Birthday (01/27/19). Grow through community collaboration this year. Win through coordinated organization and leadership. Make home repairs as needed. Resolve a twist with your partner this winter. Summer brings physical and health breakthroughs, before a peaceful rest phase. Invent dreams worth chasing next winter. Invite friends to play.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Ignore false rumors and gossip, especially about money. Adjust to a financial obstacle. Decrease obligations, and stay in communication. Collaborate with partners.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Support your partner. A formidable barrier blocks the path, so take care. You can see what wasn't working. Work with someone who sees your blind spot.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Traffic or shipping delays could slow the action. Resist the temptation to push too hard, or risk breakage. Rest, and save energy. Nurture your health.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Fun is available, and there are challenging obstacles. Don't try to force an issue, especially in a romantic relationship. Wait for better conditions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Your home and family have your attention. Take care of someone. Don't believe everything you hear. Practice patience. Find humor in the situation.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Study the latest developments. Let go of a preconception. Issue statements. Miscommunications arise easily. Hold your complaints, and patiently clarify. Use simple language. Pictures help.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Focus on short-term needs. A financial barrier could delay the action. Stay in communication to facilitate payments. Keep promises and agreements.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Smile, and reassure your peeps. Provide leadership to resolve a breakdown. Show up, and do what needs to be done. Give your word and keep it.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 5 -- Hide out and wait for developments. Recharge batteries, and rest. You're especially sensitive. Avoid catching a cold or bug with extra rest and hot liquids.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Keep everyone in the loop who needs to know. A challenge could disrupt team communications. Tempers may be short. Don't antagonize anyone. Model patience and diplomacy.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Your profession and industry are undergoing changes. Old assumptions get challenged. Disruption closes one door and opens others. Pay close attention and watch for opportunity.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Delays and blockage could frustrate your travel and investigation today. Find the simplest route and monitor conditions. Postpone what you can. Study options.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor James Cromwell is 79. Actor John Witherspoon is 77. Rock musician Nick Mason (Pink Floyd) is 75. Rhythm-and-blues singer Nedra Talley (The Ronettes) is 73. Ballet star Mikhail Baryshnikov is 71. Latin singer-songwriter Djavan is 70. Political commentator Ed Schultz is 65. Chief U.S. Justice John Roberts is 64. Country singer Cheryl White is 64. Country singer-musician Richard Young (The Kentucky Headhunters) is 64. Actress Mimi Rogers is 63. Rock musician Janick Gers (Iron Maiden) is 62. Actress Susanna Thompson is 61. Political and sports commentator Keith Olbermann is 60. Rock singer Margo Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 58. Rock musician Gillian Gilbert is 58. Actress Tamlyn Tomita is 56. Actress Bridget Fonda is 55. Actor Alan Cumming is 54. Country singer Tracy Lawrence is 51. Rock singer Mike Patton is 51. Rapper Tricky is 51. Rock musician Michael Kulas (James) is 50. Actor-comedian Patton Oswalt is 50. Actor Josh Randall is 47. Country singer Kevin Denney is 41. Tennis player Marat Safin is 39. Neo-soul musician Andrew Lee (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 33. Rock musician Matt Sanchez (American Authors) is 33. Actor Braeden Lemasters is 23.
Thought for Today: "When a true genius appears, you can know him by this sign: that all the dunces are in a confederacy against him." — Jonathan Swift, Anglo-Irish satirist (1667-1745)
