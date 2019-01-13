Today's Birthday (01/13/19). Refine your personal mission this year. Carefully get your ducks in a row. It's all for family, love and romance. Winter financial hurdles resolve with a coordinated partnership. Summer brings introspection and style changes as your personal star rises. Envision perfection, and plot the steps to take.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Stay focused. A hidden danger could arise. Make sure structures are solid. Don't fall for a trick. Disorganization and chaos could distract. Watch your feet.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 5 -- Illusions swirl and mislead. Handle your responsibilities on time, and lay low. Avoid miscommunications, controversy or provoking jealousies. Meditate on the job at hand.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Disagreements, irritations and misunderstandings are to be expected. Enforce your own rules. Choose words carefully. Postpone travel, and wait for better conditions.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Weigh the pros and cons before choosing. Postpone major decisions or purchases. Cost overruns could require budget adjustment. Slow to avoid do-overs. Stay diplomatic.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Delays or traffic could frustrate your travels. Interruptions could distract and frustrate. Keep your agreements and deadlines, despite breakdowns. Favor substance over symbolism.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Chaos or unexpected expenses could roil your shared financial accounts. Proceed with caution. All is not as it appears. Rules get enforced. Avoid overspending or overindulging.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Avoid provoking an argument with your partner. Old assumptions get challenged. You could clash with authority. Do what's right, even when nobody's looking.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 6 -- Things may not go as planned with your work and health. Hold yourself to high standards, and stifle rebellious tendencies. Get expert support when needed.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Romantic foundations may seem shaky. Avoid provoking any jealousies. You're gaining points as well as experience. Stick to basics. Emotional creativity works.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Clean a domestic mess. Repair infrastructures. Things could get expensive. Avoid outbursts that could return to haunt you. Maintain patience and a sense of humor.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Watch your mouth; harsh words could fall out, and then apologies. Tempers may be especially short; avoid tromping on anyone's sensitivities. Use diplomacy and tact.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Confusion, disorganization and chaos could get expensive. Watch the budget. Monitor cash flow carefully. Proceed with caution. You're in the eye of the storm.
Celebrity birthdays: Actress Frances Sternhagen is 89. TV personality Nick Clooney is 85. Comedian Rip Taylor is 85. Comedian Charlie Brill is 81. Actor Billy Gray is 81. Actor Richard Moll is 76. Rock musician Trevor Rabin is 65. Rhythm-and-blues musician Fred White is 64. Rock musician James Lomenzo (Megadeth) is 60. Actor Kevin Anderson is 59. Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 58. Rock singer Graham "Suggs" McPherson (Madness) is 58. Country singer Trace Adkins is 57. Actress Penelope Ann Miller is 55. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 53. Actress Suzanne Cryer is 52. Actress Traci Bingham is 51. Actor Keith Coogan is 49. TV producer-writer Shonda Rhimes is 49. Actress Nicole Eggert is 47. Actor Ross McCall is 43. Actor Michael Pena is 43. Actor Orlando Bloom is 42. Meteorologist Ginger Zee (TV: "Good Morning America") is 38. Actress Ruth Wilson is 37. Actor Julian Morris is 36. Actor Liam Hemsworth is 29.
Thought for Today: "I am tomorrow, or some future day, what I establish today. I am today what I established yesterday or some previous day." — James Joyce (1882-1941)
