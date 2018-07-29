Today's Birthday (07/29/18). Nurture home and family this year. Physical labor and exercise build results. Professional hurdles require a new perspective. Take some peaceful private time this summer before resolving a partnership challenge for rising confidence and ease. Physical action gets results this winter. Grow the love at your house.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Review priorities and plans. Think things over today and tomorrow. Rest and recharge while considering ways to foster teamwork. Some worries are well founded. Listen to intuition.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Public obligations interfere with private time. New possibilities stretch old boundaries. Friends are especially helpful over the next few days. Adapt to changing circumstances.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Work takes priority. A rise in status is possible. Assume more responsibility. Follow an elder's advice. Do what you said. Make a good impression.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Reduce the amount of stuff you're carrying around to travel with more freedom. Studies carry you to unexplored terrain for a few days.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Stand outside a controversy. Balance shared accounts, and maintain positive cash flow. Save up for something special. Minimize risk. Pay close attention to the numbers.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Pay attention to the machinery. Notice how things work. Collaborate to find effective strategies. There's no use hitting the wall. Look for doors in partnership.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Just keep showing up. Make your appointments and workout sessions. Rituals and routines comfort and build strength. Take care of your physical health and wellness.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Relax with people you love. Someone nearby looks good. Avoid expense or controversy and find simple ways to have fun. Get outdoors and play.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Listen before advancing to avoid communication breakdowns. Get into a household project. Invest in fixing up your place. Clean messes and make practical upgrades.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Discover something new about the past. Sift through facts and data. Put together a compelling report. The truth gets revealed. Prepare your case.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- There's money to be made over the next two days, and plenty to spend it on. Stay out of arguments. Get expert support.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Take charge. You're the boss of your own decisions. Choose what you want, and go for it. You can persuade a skeptic. Use compassion.
Celebrity birthdays: Former Sen. Nancy Kassebaum-Baker is 86. Actor Robert Fuller is 85. Former Sen. Elizabeth H. Dole is 82. Actor David Warner is 77. Actress Roz Kelly is 76. Rock musician Neal Doughty (REO Speedwagon) is 72. Marilyn Tucker Quayle, wife of former Vice President Dan Quayle, is 69. Actor Mike Starr is 68. Documentary maker Ken Burns is 65. Style guru Tim Gunn is 65. Rock singer-musician Geddy Lee (Rush) is 65. Rock singer Patti Scialfa (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 65. Olympic gold medal gymnast Nellie Kim is 61. Actor Kevin Chapman is 56. Actress Alexandra Paul is 55. Actor/comedian Dean Haglund is 53. Country singer Martina McBride is 52. Rock musician Chris Gorman is 51. Actor Rodney Allen Rippy is 50. Actor Tim Omundson is 49. Actor Ato Essandoh is 46. Actor Wil Wheaton is 46. Rhythm-and-blues singer Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men) is 45. Country singer-songwriter James Otto is 45. Actor Stephen Dorff is 45. Actor Josh Radnor is 44. Hip-hop DJ/music producer Danger Mouse is 41. Actress Rachel Miner is 38. Actress Allison Mack is 36. Actress Kaitlyn Black is 35. Actor Matt Prokop is 28. Actress Cait Fairbanks is 25.
Thought for Today: "Charity looks at the need and not at the cause." — German proverb
