Today's Birthday (03/24/19). Discoveries abound this year. Disciplined work opens new professional doors. Savor domestic bliss this summer, before a professional opportunity calls. Realize a career milestone next winter, before home repairs get your attention. Explore new frontiers and share what you're finding with people you love.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Put one toe in the water before jumping in. Travel and education opportunities call. Listen to someone who's been where you want to go. Details astound.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Keep your long-term financial vision in mind as you review the numbers. Invest in success. Don't fall for a trick. Get support from your team.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Team up with a genius. Creative collaborations sparkle. Get persuaded by another's dream. Don't gamble with the rent. Compromise on practical solutions and savings.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Demand for your work is on the rise. Put your back into your efforts. Physical energy gets the job done. Heed recommendations and warnings.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Avoid unnecessary fussing. Share a worry or concern with someone you trust. Look at things from another vantage point. Relax, and wait for developments.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Update domestic systems to support your family. Once you see what's underneath, you can build it stronger. Do the research before investing. Relax at home.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Monitor communications carefully. You get more with honey than vinegar. Provide a persuasive message, and invite others to participate. Respond quickly to news updates.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Get into a profitable groove. Chop wood, and carry water. Take care of your regular responsibilities, even as demand increases for your goods and services.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Consider a personal dream as conditions line up favorably. Allow extra time in the schedule for complications. Restraint serves you well. Nonetheless, step forward.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- It's easy to get lost in thought. Allow yourself unstructured time to let your mind wander. Consider where you've been and what's ahead. Rest and recharge.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Brilliant ideas flow through your circle of friends. Learn from each other. Listen to your dreams and intuition. Support your team and energize the game.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Focus on your work. Technical glitches would disrupt the schedule; make repairs before they're necessary. Back up data and images. Prepare for an inspection or test.
Thought for Today: "If merely 'feeling good' could decide, drunkenness would be the supremely valid human experience." — William James, American psychologist (1842-1910)
Celebrity birthdays: Poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti is 100. Actor William Smith is 86. Fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie is 80. Former Washington Gov. Christine Gregoire is 72. Rock musician Lee Oskar is 71. Singer Nick Lowe is 70. Rock musician Dougie Thomson (Supertramp) is 68. Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is 68. Comedian Louie Anderson is 66. Actress Donna Pescow is 65. Actor Robert Carradine is 65. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is 63. Actress Kelly LeBrock is 59. Rhythm-and-blues DJ Rodney "Kool Kollie" Terry (Ghostown DJs) is 58. TV personality Star Jones is 57. Country-rock musician Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) is 55. Actor Peter Jacobson is 54. Rock singer-musician Sharon Corr (The Corrs) is 49. Actress Lauren Bowles is 49. Actress Lara Flynn Boyle is 49. Rapper Maceo (AKA P.A. Pasemaster Mase) is 49. Actress Megyn Price is 48. Actor Jim Parsons is 46. Christian rock musician Chad Butler (Switchfoot) is 45. Actress Alyson Hannigan is 45. Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is 43. Actress Amanda Brugel (TV: "The Handmaid's Tale") is 42. Actress Olivia Burnette is 42. Actress Jessica Chastain is 42. Actor Amir Arison is 41. Actress Lake Bell is 40. Rock musician Benj Gershman (O.A.R.) is 39. Neo-soul musician Jesse Phillips (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 39. Actor Philip Winchester (TV: "Strike Back") is 38. Dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is 33. Actress Keisha Castle-Hughes is 29.
