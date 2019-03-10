Today's Birthday (03/10/19). Professional projects flower this year. Together with friends, you can work miracles. A hot summer romance leads to shifting team perspectives. Your community wins this winter, before a creative or romantic change reveals new options. Connect with people who share your passion.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Push for a lucrative opportunity. A profitable dream is within reach. Share your vision, and enlist support from friends. Resist the urge to splurge.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Invest in your career. Avoid gossip or rumors. Costs may be higher than expected. Don't spend recklessly. Get what you need to get the job done.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Dream up an inspiring future, and list the steps to take to realize it. Consider things from a higher perspective. Perform acts of kindness.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Your team comes to the rescue. Go for distance, not speed. Leap forward with help from friends. Avoid controversy or jealousies. Energize a group effort.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- All isn't as it appears. A professional test or challenge has your focus. Another revenue source deserves investigation. Stick to practical objectives. Patiently observe.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Classes and research satisfy a curiosity or urge to explore. Travel with someone who sparks your creativity. An interesting suggestion leads to surprising developments. Keep an open mind.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Practical attention to detail saves money. Work with a partner for a shared financial goal. Discover an error, and celebrate. Handle a tense situation gracefully.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- A collaborative project takes wing. Follow a shared passion. You and a partner can accomplish more together than solo. Coordinate your activities and response.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Physical efforts can realize a dream. Balance a busy schedule with rest and peace. Slow to avoid accidents. Moderate the pace to save energy.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Relax and have fun with someone attractive. Moderation serves you well. Keep an ear for hidden elements. Tap into the heart of the matter.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Take care of practical domestic matters. Conserve resources at home. Make household repairs and upgrades to keep systems flowing smoothly. Coordinate changes with family.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- What you're learning has huge implications. Dive into your research, and note discoveries. Edit and refine your reports and posts. Share the highlights.
Celebrity birthdays: Talk show host Ralph Emery is 86. Bluegrass/country singer-musician Norman Blake is 81. Actor Chuck Norris is 79. Playwright David Rabe is 79. Singer Dean Torrence (Jan and Dean) is 79. Actress Katharine Houghton (Film: "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?") is 77. Actor Richard Gant is 75. Rock musician Tom Scholz (Boston) is 72. Former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell is 72. TV personality/businesswoman Barbara Corcoran (TV: "Shark Tank") is 70. Actress Aloma Wright is 69. Blues musician Ronnie Earl (Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters) is 66. Producer-director-writer Paul Haggis is 66. Alt-country/rock musician Gary Louris is 64. Actress Shannon Tweed is 62. Pop/jazz singer Jeanie Bryson is 61. Actress Sharon Stone is 61. Rock musician Gail Greenwood is 59. Magician Lance Burton is 59. Movie producer Scott Gardenhour is 58. Actress Jasmine Guy is 57. Rock musician Jeff Ament (Pearl Jam) is 56. Music producer Rick Rubin is 56. Britain's Prince Edward is 55. Rock singer Edie Brickell is 53. Actor Stephen Mailer is 53. Actor Philip Anthony-Rodriguez is 51. Actress Paget Brewster is 50. Actor Jon Hamm is 48. Rapper-producer Timbaland is 47. Actor Cristian de la Fuente is 45. Rock musician Jerry Horton (Papa Roach) is 44. Actor Jeff Branson is 42. Singer Robin Thicke is 42. Actress Bree Turner is 42. Olympic gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller is 42. Contemporary Christian singer Michael Barnes (Red) is 40. Actor Edi Gathegi is 40. Rock musician Matt Asti (MGMT) is 39. Actor Thomas Middleditch is 37. Country singer Carrie Underwood is 36. Actress Olivia Wilde is 35. Rhythm-and-blues singer Emeli Sande is 32. Country singer Rachel Reinert is 30. Country musician Jared Hampton (LANCO) is 28. Actress Emily Osment is 27.
Thought for Today: "To the living we owe respect, but to the dead we owe only the truth." — Voltaire, French writer and philosopher (1694-1778)
