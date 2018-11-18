Today's Birthday (11/18/18). Take charge for a personal cause this year. With discipline and focus, realize an artistic vision. Unusual allies develop. Winter creative inspiration leads to a shift in career perspectives. Summer wanderings reveal hidden treasure before an intellectual puzzle engages. Find your way, and pursue it whole-heartedly.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- You're getting stronger today and tomorrow. Your past work speaks well for you. Slow down to navigate technical or mechanical breakdowns. Resolve practical details.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 6 -- File and organize for what's next. Things work out, although structural problems could cause delays. You can get what you need. Relax and recharge.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Together, you're a powerful force. Coordinate actions with your team. Friends make good coaches. Support each other, and keep your sense of humor.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- The next two days are good for professional decisions. Stay patient with delays or breakdowns. Steadily push a project toward completion. A golden opportunity tempts.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Expand your horizons today and tomorrow. Double-check reservations before traveling to minimize delays or error. Keep your deadlines and promises. Stay in communication.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Handle financial responsibilities through tomorrow. Collaborate with your team. Review data carefully. Monitor the numbers to catch mistakes early. Get expert assistance if needed.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- A partner is a big help for the next few days. Consistent effort wins over in the long run. Misunderstandings or delays could frustrate things. Keep your patience.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- All that practice is paying off. Put in extra effort to prepare for a performance or event. Draw upon hidden resources. Nurture your health. Strengthen foundations.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- You're especially charming and attractive. Remain open to shifting circumstances with a romantic possibility. Humor can diffuse a tense situation. Your heart grows with another's attention.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Family comes first today and tomorrow. Have patience and compassion with someone short-tempered (it could be you). Polish treasures, and organize your rooms. Count your blessings.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Review structural problems in a communications project over the next few days. Edit, revise and tighten your words. Clear up misunderstandings immediately.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Focus energy on growing your income. Your ideas are attracting attention. Another source of revenue becomes available. Avoid stepping on anyone's toes. Learn from an elder.
