Today’s Birthday (04/25/19). Benefits flow through shared accounts this year. Careful planning saves time and money. Discover a new enthusiasm. Launch a creative project this summer, leading to changing travel plans. Expand your boundaries next winter, inspiring a shift in your artistic direction. Express what is in your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep practicing. Discipline with your work builds the infrastructure for a successful career. Plan and do the homework. Take new territory. A revelation illuminates new possibilities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Anticipate an educational change. The completion of a project opens time for something more fun. Reinforce foundational structures. Learn the rules before attempting to break them.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Financial discipline pays off. Collaborate for a shared venture. Contribute what you can. Review budgets and plans together. Put your money where your heart is.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Coordinate efforts with your partner. Keep your side of the bargain. Go above and beyond. Take care of practical priorities and then celebrate the results together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice with mental as well as physical discipline. Build and strengthen foundational basics before advancing to more difficult moves. Your work is in demand.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Experience is the best teacher. Listen to elders and young people. Investigate your passion for deeper understanding. Learn about love. Creativity flowers with disciplined practice.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take care of domestic chores and responsibilities. Take out the trash, and do the dishes. Clean bathrooms and floors. Plan the upgrades you’d love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — The dynamics of a conversation change. Context is decisive. Keep your word, and stay respectful. Communicate and exchange resources with friends and allies.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Stick to tested and reliable suppliers, methods and partners. Profit through providing excellent service. Keep your financial agreements. Deliver on time and on budget.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Rely on your own talents and efforts. Take charge, and do what it takes. Use best quality materials. Self-discipline serves you well. You’re growing stronger.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 5 — You’re especially sensitive. Take quiet time for yourself. Recharge and rest. Consider where you’ve been and where you’re going. Review plans to increase ease and comfort.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Your team’s discipline is admirable. Together, you’re formidable. Keep your promises rigorously. Integrity provides optimal workability. Play your part with all your heart.
Thought for Today: “It’s the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter.” — Marlene Dietrich, German-American actress (1901-1992)
Notable birthdays: Actor Al Pacino is 79. Ballroom dance judge Len Goodman (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 75. Rock musician Stu Cook (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 74. Singer Bjorn Ulvaeus (ABBA) is 74. Actress Talia Shire is 74. Actor Jeffrey DeMunn is 72. Rock musician Steve Ferrone (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 69. Country singer-songwriter Rob Crosby is 65. Actor Hank Azaria is 55. Rock singer Andy Bell (Erasure) is 55. Rock musician Eric Avery is 54. Country musician Rory Feek (Joey + Rory) is 54. TV personality Jane Clayson is 52. Actress Renee Zellweger is 50. Actress Gina Torres is 50. Actor Jason Lee is 49. Actor Jason Wiles is 49. Actress Emily Bergl is 44. Actor Jonathan Angel is 42. Actress Marguerite Moreau is 42. Singer Jacob Underwood is 39. Actress Melonie Diaz is 35. Actress Sara Paxton is 31. Actress Allisyn Ashley Arm is 23. Actress Jayden Rey is 10.
