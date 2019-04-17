Today's Birthday (04/18/19). Pursue passion, curiosities and long-distance connections this year. Action and excellence advance your career. New domestic beginnings this summer set the stage for a career reorientation. By next winter, your professional status flowers, leading to a relocation or home renovation. What you're learning pays off.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Discover a structural breakdown with your partner. Consider long-term dreams and goals. Come up with areas of shared commitment and passion. Refine your collaboration.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Something you try now doesn't work. Don't make assumptions. Get expert assistance. Slow down around chaos or change. Give yourself time to adjust to new circumstances.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Proceed with caution. Things could get chaotic. Prioritize matters of the heart. Consider what you most want. How can you create more of that?
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Adjust to a shifting domestic situation. Structural breakdowns require attention. Make necessary repairs and upgrades. Save time and money through quick planning and action.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Listen to the news. Adapt to plot twists and a shifting story. Gather information, and prepare your response. Consider the situation from another perspective.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider upcoming changes and financial impacts. Don't rush into anything. Slow and easy does it. Discover the silver lining under a cloud. Strategize to maximize it.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Reconsider a personal dream, goal or ambition. Unmet expectations or thwarted intentions could disappoint and frustrate. Reassess options to discover a new door.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Rest and recharge. Review the past and consider future plans. Restore your energy with hot water and soft music. Enjoy a great movie or story.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — A team effort requires your attention. Adapt to recent changes. Get expert advice. Take on extra responsibility temporarily. Support each other and pull together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — A disruption at work could reveal another career direction. Consider the fun factor among others in sifting your options. Review, reassess and revise plans.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Slow down and consider where you're going. Does this direction still take you to your objective? At a roadblock, another way might look brighter.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Listen to advice from elders and experts. Review your situation, and determine your direction. Take stock, and reassess your shared assets. Contribute for growth.
Thought for Today: "War makes strange giant creatures out of us little routine men who inhabit the earth." — Ernie Pyle (1900-1945).
Notable birthdays: Actress Melissa Joan Hart is 43. Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is 40. Actress America Ferrera is 35. Actress Chloe Bennet is 27. Actor Clive Revill is 89. Actor James Drury is 85. Actor Robert Hooks is 82. Actress Hayley Mills is 73. Actor James Woods is 72. Actress-director Dorothy Lyman is 72. Actress Cindy Pickett is 72. Country musician Walt Richmond is 72. Country musician Jim Scholten is 67. Actor Rick Moranis is 66. Actress Melody Thomas Scott is 63. Actor Eric Roberts is 63. Actor John James is 63. Rock musician Les Pattinson is 61. Author-journalist Susan Faludi is 60. Actress Jane Leeves is 58. Ventriloquist-comedian Jeff Dunham is 57. Talk show host Conan O'Brien is 56. Bluegrass singer-musician Terry Eldredge is 56. Actor Eric McCormack is 56. Actress Maria Bello is 52. Actress Mary Birdsong is 51. Actor David Hewlett is 51. Rock musician Greg Eklund is 49. Actress Lisa Locicero is 49. Actress Tamara Braun is 48. TV chef Ludovic Lefebvre is 48. Actor Fedro Starr is 48. Actor David Tennant is 48. Country musician Marvin Evatt is 45. Rock musician Mark Tremonti is 45. Rhythm-and-blues singer Trina is 45. Actor Sean Maguire is 43. Actor Kevin Rankin is 43. Actor Bryce Johnson is 42. Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is 36. Actor Tom Hughes is 34. Actress Ellen Woglom is 32. Actress Vanessa Kirby is 31. Actress Alia Shawkat is 30. Actress Britt Robertson is 29. Rock singer Nathan Sykes is 26. Actor Moises Arias is 25.
