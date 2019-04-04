Today’s Birthday (04/04/19). Take off for uncharted frontiers this year. Grow professionally through patient, steady action. Unexpected largesse flows your way. Family joys delight this summer, motivating career changes. By next winter, professional tides are in your favor, as domesticity draws you back in. Learn and grow.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Personal insights and epiphanies can inspire you over the next two weeks. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels by practicing basics.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — You’re more productive in peaceful privacy. Make long-term plans. Enjoy rituals, spiritual ceremonies and practices. Let go of old habits that no longer serve.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning with your friends. A community project flowers over the next few weeks. Strengthen connections with people you admire and respect.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities look ripe for the plucking. Listen to your angels. Get advice from a trusted elder. The next few days are good for decisions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy a business trip or conference. Classes and seminars offer useful skills and connections. Begin an intense expansion phase. You’re learning a whole new perspective.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discuss financial goals, objectives and dreams with your partner. Review your plans and budgets. Negotiate bargains and plot your course together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A collaborative effort flowers. Strengthen your connection by enjoying time together. Romance kindles easily. Let someone special know your appreciations. Share dreams and ideas.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — The excellent work you’ve been doing reflects you well. Quicken the pace to get your heart beating faster. Physical efforts reap satisfying results.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Share your romantic dreams and visions with someone special. Listen for where your interests connect, and make plans to grow new possibilities together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — New beginnings at your house take shape. You may need to tear things down to rebuild them better. Fill your home with delicious flavors and beauty.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Share the good news! Reach out and connect with your wider network. Provide valuable information to your tribe. Generate resources and results through communication.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Follow the money. Grab a lucrative opportunity, and run with it. Monitor expenses and don’t overindulge. Focus on moneymaking to take advantage of a nice break.
Thought for Today: “You can kill a man but you can’t kill an idea.” — Medgar Evers, American civil rights activist (1926-1963)
Celebrity birthdays: Former Sen. Richard Lugar, R-Ind., is 87. Recording executive Clive Davis is 87. Author Kitty Kelley is 77. Actor Craig T. Nelson is 75. Actor Walter Charles is 74. Actress Christine Lahti is 69. Country singer Steve Gatlin (The Gatlin Brothers) is 68. Actress Mary-Margaret Humes is 65. Writer-producer David E. Kelley is 63. Actress Constance Shulman is 61. Actor Phil Morris is 60. Actress Lorraine Toussaint is 59. Actor Hugo Weaving is 59. Rock musician Craig Adams (The Cult) is 57. Talk show host/comic Graham Norton is 56. Actor David Cross is 55. Actor Robert Downey Jr. is 54. Actress Nancy McKeon is 53. Actor Barry Pepper is 49. Country singer Clay Davidson is 48. Rock singer Josh Todd (Buckcherry) is 48. Singer Jill Scott is 47. Rock musician Magnus Sveningsson (The Cardigans) is 47. Magician David Blaine is 46. Singer Kelly Price is 46. Rhythm-and-blues singer Andre Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 45. Country musician Josh McSwain (Parmalee) is 44. Actor James Roday is 43. Actress Natasha Lyonne is 40. Actor Eric Andre is 36. Actress Amanda Righetti is 36. Actress-singer Jamie Lynn Spears is 28. Actress Daniela Bobadilla is 26. Pop singer Austin Mahone is 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.