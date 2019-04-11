Today’s Birthday (04/11/19). Expand your boundaries this year. Your professional status rises with disciplined consistency. Find buried treasure. Home and family blossom this summer, before a professional obstacle shifts your path. Your career takes off next winter, as you adapt to shifts at home. Pursue a passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Plan carefully before launching into a domestic project. Take advantage of a golden opportunity for a long-desired change. Do the research before investing time or money.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with a clever crew over a brilliant idea. Take their comments into consideration. Discuss plans and preparations. Discover an unexpected solution to a breakdown.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — An error, misunderstanding or repair could get expensive. Extra income could become available due to an insider advantage or windfall. Balance numbers. Invest in success.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A disappointment could thwart a personal project. Miscommunication or mistakes cause delays. Don’t discuss unfinished plans. Rearrange what you’ve got. Consider another view.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow down and contemplate. Avoid crowds and expensive scenarios. Peace and quiet satisfies your spirit. Get introspective as you clean house. Consider past, present and future.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Huddle with your team to resolve a challenge. Share the load for greater ease. Hold off on big changes, and wait for better conditions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Find another route around a professional obstacle. Don’t get casual about keeping your promises. Integrity provides workability. Someone important is paying attention.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand your territory. Traffic and travel obstacles could arise. Technology makes things easier. Can you explore from home? Enjoy a sweet discovery. Secrets get revealed.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Handle a financial difficulty before it grows. Stay in communication. Change or keep your agreements. Postpone what you can to focus on balancing accounts.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Resolve a challenge with your partner. Take time to iron out misunderstandings or discord. New information threatens assumptions. Shift expectations. Keep an optimistic outlook.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Slow the pace to balance your work, health and energy. Fix something that is broken. Avoid accidents or injury. Keep your equipment in good order. Nurture yourself.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Your perfect romance may not look like what you imagined. Share a passion. Consider what is most important to you. Find love in unexpected places.
Thought for Today: “If we were to wake up some morning and find that everyone was the same race, creed, and color, we would find some other causes for prejudice by noon.” — George Aiken, U.S. Senator (1892-1984)
Celebrity birthdays: Ethel Kennedy is 91. Actor Joel Grey is 87. Actress Louise Lasser is 80. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Ellen Goodman is 78. Movie writer-director John Milius is 75. Actor Peter Riegert is 72. Movie director Carl Franklin is 70. Actor Bill Irwin is 69. Country singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale is 62. Songwriter-producer Daryl Simmons is 62. Rock musician Nigel Pulsford is 58. Actor Lucky Vanous is 58. Country singer Steve Azar is 55. Singer Lisa Stansfield is 53. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is 53. Actor Johnny Messner is 50. Rock musician Dylan Keefe (Marcy Playground) is 49. Actor Vicellous Shannon is 48. Rapper David Banner is 45. Actress Tricia Helfer is 45. Rock musician Chris Gaylor (The All-American Rejects) is 40. Actress Kelli Garner is 35. Singer Joss Stone is 32. Actress-dancer Kaitlyn Jenkins is 27.
