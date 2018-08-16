Today’s Birthday (08/16/18). Family and home fill your heart this year. Professional surprises could get profitable. Dedicated attention to health and fitness pays outsized dividends, especially this winter. Envision perfection this summer before you and your partner surmount obstacles for a personal accomplishment. Water your garden with love. To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Focus on finances today and tomorrow. Hold your temper. Impulsive actions can backfire. Ignore rumors and gossip. Plot to realize a dream.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Keep extra patience with a partner. Listen to intuition with unexpected plot twists. Wait to see what develops. Clarify miscommunications immediately.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Schedule carefully, as demand for your energy rises. Slow to clarify miscommunications or adapt to surprising news. Anticipate resistance. The perfect solution appears.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Love blossoms as you avoid irritations and silly arguments. Adapt to surprises. Silence can speak volumes. Relax and keep your sense of humor.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Prioritize working out misunderstandings at home. Resolve a conflict before it happens. Household projects take unplanned detours. Expect changes and chaotic moments. Take a gentle approach.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant over the next few days. Passions may be in high gear, but look before leaping. Avoid controversy and stomping on someone’s sensitivities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep generating money through tomorrow. Resist the temptation to overspend. Get what you need and no more. Financial arguments sprout easily. Silence can be golden.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Pamper yourself. Try a new look or style. Avoid procrastination, and dive into a personal project. Edit your words carefully. You’re creating a buzz.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Enjoy peace for thinking and planning. Words can get twisted; private meditation leads to useful solutions. Stay sensitive to what others want and need.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Keep your cool and word to manage your part of a team effort. Communication breakdowns could cause delays. Patience and diplomacy gets the job done.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Adjust to professional changes. Stay respectful, even when others don’t. A challenge leads to higher levels. Ignore gossip. Avoid risky propositions. Return calls and correspondence.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Find a nice spot to rest and enjoy the scenery. Expect delays or surprises with traffic and transportation. Get lost in your studies.
Today’s Birthdays: Actress Ann Blyth is 90. Actor Gary Clarke is 85. Actress Julie Newmar is 85. Actress-singer Ketty Lester is 84. Actor John Standing is 84. College Football Hall of Famer and NFL player Bill Glass is 83. Actress Carole Shelley is 79. Country singer Billy Joe Shaver is 79. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 73. Actress Lesley Ann Warren is 72. Rock singer-musician Joey Spampinato is 70. Actor Marshall Manesh is 68. Actor Reginald VelJohnson is 66. TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford is 65. Rhythm-and-blues singer J.T. Taylor is 65. Movie director James Cameron is 64.
Thought for Today: “The most persistent threat to freedom, to the rights of Americans, is fear.” — George Meany (born this date in 1894, died in 1980)
