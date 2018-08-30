Today’s Birthday (08/30/18). Share information, resources and support to grow this year. Win your game through consistent discipline. Learn new tricks through exploration. A group project dominates this summer before work and health require attention, inspiring dreams and visions. Winter brings love and fun. Talk about your passions.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus to grow family account balances. Your head is full of ways to make money. Don’t charge forward blindly. Adapt to a surprise. Reinforce and strengthen structures.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re more confident and powerful today and tomorrow. Take advantage of good news. Keep your word; above that, stay true to yourself.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Take time to embrace recent changes. Rest, and soak in peaceful contemplation. Consider unusual ideas and possibilities. Ponder dreams and visions. Privacy soothes.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your team gets a surprise. Connect to assess impacts. Find out what’s up and what’s needed. Keep your cool, and carry on. Do your part.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Things could get chaotic at work. Stay flexible to deal with unscheduled interruptions. Expect a test. Get support from your team. A fascinating option appears.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Classes, seminars and workshops provide satisfying results. Research and study for valuable new skills. Find tricks to adapt to recent changes. Imagination pays.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Resist the temptation to throw your money around. Stick to practical priorities. A windfall could fill your baskets. Harvest what you can.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Surprise your partner by doing all that stuff you said you would, on time or early. You’re making a good impression. Good things come of it.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Guard and monitor your energy. Build it with exercise, rest and good food. Try not to break anything. Adapt to changing circumstances. Prioritize health.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Relax with people you love. Savor simple moments together. Make an amazing discovery. Show your true feelings. Harmonize together, and create something beautiful.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Domestic disruptions grab your attention. Stick close to home, and monitor the situation. Shop carefully. Unscheduled changes offer hidden opportunities. Watch for them.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Hold your temper. Avoid passionate outbursts. Do your detective work. Discover a valuable puzzle piece. Put the story together bit by bit.
Celebrity birthdays: Actor Bill Daily is 91. Actress Elizabeth Ashley is 79. Actor Ben Jones is 77. Cartoonist R. Crumb is 75. Olympic gold medal skier Jean-Claude Killy is 75. Actress Peggy Lipton is 72. Comedian Lewis Black is 70. Actor Timothy Bottoms is 67. Actor David Paymer is 64. Jazz musician Gerald Albright is 61. Actor Michael Chiklis is 55. Music producer Robert Clivilles is 54. Actress Michael Michele is 52. Country musician Geoff Firebaugh is 50. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 47. Rock singer-musician Lars Frederiksen (Rancid) is 47. Actress Cameron Diaz is 46. Rock musician Leon Caffrey (Space) is 45. TV personality Lisa Ling is 45. Rock singer-musician Aaron Barrett (Reel Big Fish) is 44. Actor Raul Castillo is 41. Actor Michael Gladis is 41. Rock musician Matt Taul (Tantric; Days of the New) is 40. Tennis player Andy Roddick is 36. Singer Rachael Price (Lake Street Dive) is 33. Rock musician Ryan Ross is 32. Actress Johanna Braddy is 31. Actor Cameron Finley is 31.
Thought for Today: “Walk on air against your better judgement.” — Seamus Heaney (1939-2013)
