Today’s Birthday (08/23/18). Profit through creative communication this year. Practice doing what you love. Study, travel, and solve mysteries. Your team wins this summer, despite health or fitness challenges, leading to insight and inspiration. Winter brings romance and passion. Nurture your dear ones.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Together, you’re a powerful force. Take time to adapt to changes. Celebrate team accomplishments. Consider your moves before making them. Wait and rest.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected news could stir up things at work. Avoid giving in to automatic reactions. Keep it professional. Consider options, and look for hidden opportunities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Travel may tempt, but stick to reliable routes or risk unexpected surprises. Explore your own backyard. Discover something new about somewhere familiar.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Pay bills, and manage financial obligations. Leave a cushion for the unexpected. Adapt to changes as they fall. Back up intuition with data.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Coordinate with a partner through changing circumstances. Don’t react blindly; breathe deeply, and consider the best moves. Mistakes could get expensive.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Slow the pace to navigate uncertain terrain. Focus on your moves, and watch your steps. Profit from meticulous service. Keeping your cool gets contagious.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get into relaxation mode. Enjoy time with family, friends and your sweetheart. Serve something delicious. Sidestep distractions or surprises. Wait and think. Prioritize love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Home and family have your attention. Someone presents a surprise, and adaptation is required. Consider long-term plans. Resolve a domestic issue. Make repairs.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially clever with words. Anticipate changes. Surprising news requires adaptation. Craft statements to smooth things over. Edit, post and publish.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Stay in action and keep raking in profits. Get terms and deals in writing. New tricks don’t always work. Market changes redefine options. Monitor and adapt.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You’ve got confidence and energy on your side. Stay flexible to sidestep sudden changes or surprises. Don’t worry about money, but don’t spend much either.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Make plans to realize a dream. Craft backup options, anticipating unexpected changes with extra time in the schedule. Rest and consider. Process current events.
Today’s Birthdays: Actress Vera Miles is 88. Actress Barbara Eden is 87. Political satirist Mark Russell is 86. Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen is 84. Actor Richard Sanders is 78. Ballet dancer Patricia McBride is 76. Pro Football Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright is 73. Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 71. Actor David Robb is 71. Singer Linda Thompson is 71. Actress Shelley Long is 69. Actor-singer Rick Springfield is 69. Country singer-musician Woody Paul (Riders in the Sky) is 69. Queen Noor of Jordan is 67. Actor-producer Mark Hudson is 67. Actor Skipp Sudduth is 62. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Mike Boddicker is 61. Country musician Ira Dean (Trick Pony) is 49. Actor Jay Mohr is 48. Actor Ray Park is 44. Actor Scott Caan is 42. Country singer Shelly Fairchild is 41. Figure skater Nicole Bobek is 41. Rock singer Julian Casablancas (The Strokes) is 40. Retired NBA player Kobe Bryant is 40. Actress Joanne Froggatt is 38. Actress Jaime Lee Kirchner is 37. Actress Annie Ilonzeh is 35. Dance musician Sky Blu is 32. Actress Kimberly Matula is 30. NBA player Jeremy Lin is 30.
Thought for Today: “I know the world is filled with troubles and many injustices. But reality is as beautiful as it is ugly. I think it is just as important to sing about beautiful mornings as it is to talk about slums. I just couldn’t write anything without hope in it.” — Oscar Hammerstein II (1895-1960)
