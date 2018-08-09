Today’s Birthday (08/09/18). Domestic joys fill this year. Persistence with fitness pays. Professional shifts lead to unconsidered options. Summer introspection supports you and a partner through a transition leading to a personal flowering. Reach new physical heights this winter. Your heart is growing stronger.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Restrictions may get imposed. Use your good looks to avoid arguments. Charm a skeptic. Structural breakdowns could thwart romantic interludes. Keep it simple.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Make household repairs and improvements. Keep systems functioning properly. Do your research on big-ticket items. Choose long-lasting quality, and avoid impetuous spending.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A confrontation looks different from another view. Don’t jump to conclusions; research the back story. Listening produces results. Make a persuasive case.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Make budgets, estimates and invoices. Tally up the score. Unexpected expenses and repairs could pre-empt scheduled programming. Adjust and tune. Stay practical and reliable.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger and more confident. Expect energy surges, and allow time for rest between appointments. Distractions abound. Keep your objective in mind.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Indulge your nostalgic reflection and retrospection. Peaceful privacy recharges you. Expect some disruption. Avoid travel and expense. Work from home if possible.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Revise your team strategy. Surprising news can disrupt the schedule. Don’t take things personally. Avoid emotional outbursts. Creative innovation could spark. Listen for it.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Focus on professional matters. Get your presentation materials together. Resist a sense of urgency or anxiety. Breathe deeply, and learn from the competition.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Look at the situation from a different vantage point. Sometimes a change of scenery is all it takes. Avoid risk and expense. Study your options.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Make quiet financial inroads. You could tend to obsess over money. Impulsive actions and words lead to hurt feelings. Stick to your budget.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Breathe deeply if you find yourself heating up. Consider consequences, and avoid spontaneous outbursts. You can work out a priority disagreement between partners.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business. The workload picks up, and your actions are in demand. Physical exercise builds your energy supply. Feed yourself well.
Celebrity birthdays: Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy is 90. Actress Cynthia Harris is 84. Tennis Hall of Famer Rod Laver is 80. Jazz musician Jack DeJohnette is 76. Comedian-director David Steinberg is 76. Actor Sam Elliott is 74. Former MLB All-Star pitcher Bill Campbell is 70. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player John Cappelletti is 66. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Doug Williams is 63. Actress Melanie Griffith is 61. Hockey Hall of Famer Brett Hull is 54. TV host Hoda Kotb is 54. Actor Pat Petersen is 52. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is 51. Actress Gillian Anderson is 50. Actor Eric Bana is 50. Producer-director McG (aka Joseph McGinty Nichol) is 50. NHL player-turned-assistant coach Rod Brind’Amour is 48. TV anchor Chris Cuomo is 48. Actor Thomas Lennon is 48. Rock musician Arion Salazar is 48. Rapper Mack 10 is 47. Actress Nikki Schieler Ziering is 47. Latin rock singer Juanes is 46.Actress Liz Vassey is 46. Actor Kevin McKidd is 45. Actress Rhona Mitra is 43. Actor Texas Battle is 42. Actress Jessica Capshaw is 42. Actress Ashley Johnson is 35. Actress Anna Kendrick is 33.
Thought for Today: “The truth is lived, not taught.” — Hermann Hesse, German-born Swiss poet and author (born 1877, died this date in 1962)
