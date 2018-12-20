Today’s Birthday (12/20/18). Collaboration and cooperation flower this year. Self-discipline makes things happen. Unexpected romance flowers. Personal breakthroughs this winter lead to a turning point in family finances. A special partnership sparks next summer, inspiring new personal directions. Have fun with people you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Focus on communications for a few days. Work out a disagreement about priorities. Find unorthodox solutions. An old trick works again. Patiently reconnect.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — There’s extra cash to be made over the next two days. Focus on action more than words. Make your own luck through determination and persistence.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — An unexpected bonus benefits you personally. Keep your promises and bargains. Do what you said you would. Advance a cause close to your heart.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Finish work in private through tomorrow. Tie up loose ends, and put things away. Slow down, and consider options as new opportunities arise. Make future plans.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Community efforts can surge forward. Take actions planned earlier. Miscommunications or delays could frustrate. Focus on and keep your own part of the bargain.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Professional opportunities are ripe for the picking. Traffic and communication snarls could slow the action. Stick to simple, practical career moves.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You may want to spread your wings and fly. Check conditions. Avoid gossip or rumors. Monitor traffic. The news could affect your itinerary.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work out numbers with your partner over the next few days. Contribute to shared accounts. Avoid arguments about money; keep producing valuable input.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Be receptive to a partner’s view. Listen before advancing, to avoid a communications breakdown. Collaborate to get more done with less over the next few days.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Get into physical action. A riddle can be solved. An amazing development impacts your work and health. Get your heart pumping. Pick up the pace.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Include someone into your circle of close friends and family. Have patience with misunderstandings and delays. Take action for love. Have fun together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Things could get busy at home. Family and domestic matters capture your attention. Clean a mess. Stay out of someone else’s argument. Clarify and organize.
Celebrity birthdays: Original Mouseketeer Tommy Cole (TV: “The Mickey Mouse Club”) is 77. Rhythm and blues singer-musician Walter “Wolfman” Washington is 75. Rock musician-music producer Bobby Colomby is 74. Rock musician Peter Criss is 73. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is 72. Psychic/illusionist Uri Geller is 72. Producer Dick Wolf (“Law & Order”) is 72. Rock musician Alan Parsons is 70. Actress Jenny Agutter is 66. Actor Michael Badalucco is 64. Actress Blanche Baker is 62. Rock singer Billy Bragg is 61. Actor Joel Gretsch is 55. Country singer Kris Tyler is 54. Rock singer Chris Robinson is 52. Actress Nicole deBoer is 48. Movie director Todd Phillips is 48. Singer David Cook (“American Idol”) is 36. Actor Jonah Hill is 35. Actor Bob Morley is 34. Singer JoJo is 28. Actor Colin Woodell is 27.
Thought for Today: “Experience teaches you that the man who looks you straight in the eye, particularly if he adds a firm handshake, is hiding something.” — Clifton Fadiman, American author, editor and radio personality (1904-1999)
