Today’s Birthday (12/06/18). Your imagination flowers this year. Financial discipline leads to growth. Make discoveries benefiting your health, fitness and services. Lucrative winter ventures lead you to explore new horizons. Extra bounty fills family coffers, supporting you through financial challenges. Tune your actions toward heart and spirit.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Explore and investigate over the next few weeks. Misunderstandings dissolve, with Mercury direct for the next three months. Communication barriers melt. Open a dialogue.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Words and traffic flow more freely, with Mercury direct. Communication, especially about money, comes easier. Articulate feelings with someone you trust. Share experiences and memories.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Communication barriers evaporate. Team coordination comes together naturally now that Mercury is direct. The fog clears, and you can hear each other again.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — It’s easier to advance professionally, with Mercury direct for three months. Brainstorming gets more productive and creative. Negotiate, collaborate and network with a wider circle.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Travel and launch new projects, with Mercury direct. Traffic flows better. Long-distance connections come together. Confirm reservations. It’s easier to get your message out.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Buy, sell and discuss financial transactions. Exchange money, invoices and payments freely, with Mercury direct. There’s less confusion. Sign contracts and negotiate deals.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Lines of communication clarify, with Mercury direct. Partnership misunderstandings diminish. It’s easier to persuade, to compromise and to reach consensus. Send love letters and invitations.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — An obstacle is dissolving. Communication buzzes and hums, with Mercury direct for the next three months. Make lucrative deals, bargains and agreements.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Practice your persuasive arts. Share what you love, especially with Mercury direct. Creative efforts bear fruit. Express your personal passion. Invite participation.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Family communications that may have seem kinked now flow freely with Mercury direct. Express the future you want to create. Share your views. Speak up.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Creative efforts take a leap forward. It’s easier to learn and express your views now that Mercury is direct. Sign papers, post and publish.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Salary talks advance as a barrier dissolves. Confusion diminishes. Banking matters take a turn for the better, with Mercury direct. It’s easier to discuss finances.
Celebrity birthdays: Comedy performer David Ossman is 82. Actor Patrick Bauchau is 80. Country singer Helen Cornelius is 77. Actor James Naughton is 73. Former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood is 73. Rhythm-and-blues singer Frankie Beverly (Maze) is 72. Former Sen. Don Nickles, R-Okla., is 70. Actress JoBeth Williams is 70. Actor Tom Hulce is 65. Actor Wil Shriner is 65. Actor Kin Shriner is 65. Actor Miles Chapin is 64. Rock musician Rick Buckler (The Jam) is 63. Comedian Steven Wright is 63. Country singer Bill Lloyd is 63. Singer Tish Hinojosa is 63. Rock musician Peter Buck (R.E.M.) is 62. Rock musician David Lovering (Pixies) is 57. Actress Janine Turner is 56. Rock musician Ben Watt (Everything But The Girl) is 56. Writer-director Judd Apatow is 51. Rock musician Ulf “Buddha” Ekberg (Ace of Base) is 48. Writer-director Craig Brewer is 47. Actress Colleen Haskell is 42. Actress Lindsay Price is 42. Actress Ashley Madekwe is 37. Actress Nora Kirkpatrick is 34. Christian rock musician Jacob Chesnut (Rush of Fools) is 29. Tennis player CoCo Vandeweghe is 27. Football quarterback Johnny Manziel is 26.
Thought for Today: “Disconnecting from change does not recapture the past. It loses the future.” — Kathleen Norris, American author (1880-1960)
